IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for today's World Cup 2019 warm-up game - May 28th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the last warm-up game prior to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India look to shrug off their previous defeat against the Kiwis as the face their subcontinent rivals Bangladesh on Tuesday. Inspite of rain playing spoilsport on Sunday, Bangladesh seem well prepared with the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar in fine form over the last month or so.

India on the other hand, will be looking to address a few problems such as the number four slot and the bowling unit with KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav unable to utilize their opportunity against NZ. With a mouth-watering clash expected between the two teams inspite of the match being billed as a warm-up, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Team News:

India:

With the entire batting unit underwhelming against the swing of Trent Boult, it wouldn't be a surprise if India play their strongest XI to get themselves customized to the conditions. It seems to be a toss up between Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav for the second spinner role with Jadeja offering strength with both bat and in field.

Hardik Pandya was decent with the ball against New Zealand but would love to get some runs under his belt while Kedhar Jadhav could also play a part on Tuesday.

Bangladesh:

Similar to their opponents on Tuesday, Bangladesh could also play their strongest XI although the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza aren't expected to feature heavily. The third pacer for the Bangladeshis is still yet to be decided with Mohammad Saifuddin and Abu Jayed looking to grab it for themselves.

Another dilemma which Mortaza faces is the inclusion of Mosaddek Hossain who played a starring role in the final of the recently concluded tri-series in Ireland. He should bat higher up the order as he looks to seal a place in the side prior to the start of the World Cup.

Match Details:

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 10th Warm-up game

28th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report:

Rain could once again play a part as India and Bangladesh get set for another good game of cricket with the pitch set to favour stroke play. Slightly overcast conditions give the pacers something to operate with as well giving both teams an ample chance to test their resources.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Along with Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim, Dinesh Karthik is the preferred choice with the KKR captain looking good in his very brief stay at the crease against NZ. With the number four spot within the team still uncertain, Karthik would be eyeing a good outing to throw his name into hat prior to the World Cup.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Soumya Sarkar are the more than handy options to have in the fantasy team while the likes of Mohammad Mithun and Vijay Shankar, who face a race against time to seal their place heading into the World Cup.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Hardik Pandya are two of the best all-rounders in the world and are must have players for this game. Ravindra Jadeja is also one to keep an eye on as the Indian all-rounder looks to keep his good form going.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are two individuals who have done exceptionally well in the fifty over format for a year or so. Along with them, one of Mustafizur Rahman or Abu Jayed should do the trick.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are the obvious candidates given their form and ability they possess. Shakib Al Hasan is another possible candidate as well and could be picked as captain if one were to deviate from Kohli or Pandya.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Abu Jayed. Captain: Hardik Pandya