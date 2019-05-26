World Cup 2019, 8th warm-up game, ENG vs AFG: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 27th, 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 hosts England look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Aussies as they face underdogs Afghanistan at the Kennington Oval. While England didn't have the services of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan for this game, they should play their strongest XI as this warm-up should be no less than a dress-rehersal for the English team. Afghanistan o, on the other hand,ook to sustain their new-found momentum with the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi finding form with the ball. With another close contest expected on Monday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Tom Curran.

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Team News

England:

Joe Root is expected to play a major role in the upcoming match as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler should get a day off. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood had to cut their stints due to injury but could have a say in the proceedings. Liam Dawson will be also looking to get some game-time under his belt as he provides cover to the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Afghanistan:

Mohammad Shahzad isn't expected to play this game, paving the way for Noor Ali Zadran to state his credentials heading into the playing XI. Ashgar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran should bat higher up the order to get ample game-time while the pace trio of Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan and Aftab Alam are also ones to watch out for as they fight it out for two spots in the side.

Match Details

England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 8th Warm-up game

27th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

A lot of swing was on offer in the India-New Zealand game on Saturday due to the overcast conditions at the Kia Oval. Apart for the first ten overs, the pitch should help stroke play paving the way for another high-scoring game between two very talented sides on Monday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow is the ideal choice considering the fact that Jos Buttler and Mohammad Shahzad aren't slated to play the game owing to different reasons. Bairstow has been in good form since the IPL and should score some runs on Monday.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Ashgar Afghan are must-have players in the side while the likes of Najibullah Zadran and James Vince also look to make good use of the warm-up game. Hazratullah Zazai was also in good touch against Pakistan and could have a great game against the likes of Woakes and Archer.

Allrounders: Gulbadin Naib and Ben Stokes are two of the best pace-bowling all-rounders in the world and should be picked for this game. The Afghan captain should bat higher up the order to obtain valuable game-time heading into the World Cup.

Bowlers: Chris Woakes and Mujeeb Ur Rahman weren't able to make much use of the first warm-up game and should have a major say in this game. Along with the aforementioned duo, Jofra Archer should also roll his arm for a few overs while on of Aftab Alam or Dawlat Zadran should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow and Gulbadin Naib are the front-runners for captaincy with their form taken into consideration. Along with them, Joe Root is also another good option for captaincy as the Yorkshire star looks to sustain his form heading into the World Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Stokes, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Ashgar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Stokes, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Aftab Alam, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. Captain: Gulbadin Naib