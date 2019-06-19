World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 6

India should be a team to watch out for.

The halfway point of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has been reached and the points table is getting set for a riveting second half of the tournament. The games are getting more intense and despite some interference from the rain, the quality of cricket isn't being reduced.

Similarly, Round 6 of the official ICC Fantasy game for this World Cup is set to get underway with the clash between Australia and Bangladesh on June 20th, Thursday. The right players must be brought in considering their respective mindsets, strengths of the opposition and the conditions in order to get a lot of points in this round.

On that note, let;s take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 6.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on June 20th.

The suggested team for Round 5: Sarfraz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Imran Tahir

Virat Kohli is a must-have in the fantasy XI with a fixture against Afghanistan up next. With the Indian skipper into his element and the Indian team on song, expect some runs and plenty of fantasy points.

KL Rahul did a good job in his first outing as an opener in this World Cup and can continue the good work against Afghanistan and set the pace of the game. A differential pick and a good fantasy option.

Joe Root has been a constant for any good fantasy player and his consistency is what makes him so special. With Sri Lanka up next, expect his unceasing brilliance to extend into a lot of points.

Jason Holder played a fiery cameo against Bangladesh but that was about it from the Windies skipper. He needs to step up with his team sinking in the points table and can deliver a strong performance.

Imran Tahir is easily the trump card for skipper Faf du Plessis and with every game a key one for the Proteas, Tahir can end up delivering huge hauls for both his team as well as in points.

Changes:

1. Jonny Bairstow/ Ross Taylor (out) - Quinton De Kock (in)

2. Ben Stokes (out) - Dimuth Karunaratne (in)

3. Jofra Archer (out) - David Warner (in)

4. Andre Russell (out)- Colin De Grandhomme (in)

5. Mark Wood (out)- Trent Boult (in)

6. Sarfaraz Ahmed (out)- Sheldon Cottrell (in)

Quinton De Kock has been pretty good this World Cup and can continue in a similar way in a crunch game against Pakistan. The keeper-batsman is among the top ODI players in the world and is a great option and a potential captaincy candidate.

Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankan skipper has been the one who has salvaged some pride from their pretty poor tournament thus far. He has a very calm, methodical approach to his innings which guarantees big scores and a long stay at the crease.

David Warner is a must-have when it comes to Australia and with them facing the resurgent Bangladesh Tigers in their next match, Warner should be the aggressor for the side and is another good captaincy candidate.

Colin de Grandhomme is a clear left-field pick which can pay dividends. The Kiwi all-rounder has done a good job with the ball in hand and can continue to do so along with some action with the bat against the West Indies.

Trent Boult is the heart of the New Zealand bowling attack and with a tough encounter against the West Indies up next, Boult will be the one everyone turns to and he can deliver.

Sheldon Cottrell has been the impact bowler for the West Indies and has done a good job picking up early wickets for the side. He will offer good value for points and is a solid fantasy pick.

The final team for Round 6 is:

1. Quinton de Kock - 10 Credits

2. Virat Kohli - 11 Credits

3. David Warner- 10.5 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. KL Rahul - 8.5 Credits

6. Dimuth Karunaratne - 8 Credits

7. Jason Holder - 8.5 Credits

8. Colin De Grandhomme - 7.5 Credits

9. Trent Boult - 9 Credits

10. Sheldon Cottrell - 8 Credits

11. Imran Tahir - 9 Credits

With 5 fixtures in this round and no team playing an extra game, choosing a captain will indeed be a difficult task. David Warner and Joe Root remain the top captaincy options while Quinton De Kock and Jason Holder are good options as vice-captains.

Captain: David Warner/Joe Root

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock /Jason Holder

This will be the preferential order for Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper - AUS vs BAN/ ENG vs SL

2) Bowling Machine - NZ vs WI

3) Super Striker - IND vs AFG