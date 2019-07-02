World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 9

Can England seal their semi-finals qualification with a win against the Kiwis?

We're into the last round of fixtures before the semi-finals as the remaining teams fight it out for a place in the top 4 which will enable their further participation in the World Cup 2019. As a result, expect riveting cricketing encounters with the players pouring out their heart and soul into the game along with a few emotions.

This will also be the last regular round of fixtures with 5 games starting with the all-important clash between hosts England and New Zealand on July 3rd at 3:00 PM IST.

With this being the last full-length round, good transfers have to be made in order to gain maximum points.

Round 9 begins with the match between England and New Zealand on June 29th at 3:00 PM IST.

On that note, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 9.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on July 3rd

The suggested team for Round 8: Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ross Taylor, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Colin De Grandhomme, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli is the backbone of this Indian batting unit and is the only player to have scored consistently throughout the tournament. He however hasn't got a big hundred to his name yet and might play with a lot of determination and rack up a big score against Sri Lanka.

David Warner has been on fire throughout this tournament and has scored a couple of blistering tons but has failed to make runs in the last few games. With South Africa up next at a brilliant Old Trafford surface, Warner can really shine and pile on the runs.

Shakib Al Hasan is the best fantasy option in this game with his complete involvement with both bat and ball in every match regardless of the conditions. With a high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the iconic Lord's set to take place on Friday, expect the team's key player to come up with a stunning performance.

Mohammed Shami was brilliant with the ball against England and apart from the one horrendous over when against Jos Buttler but his 5 wickets more than reflects his high potential for points.

Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make an impact against England but against Sri Lanka at Leeds, he will be the X-Factor with the ball along with Kuldeep. He has a lot of chances of picking up wickets and should be backed.

Changes:

1. Shai Hope (out) - Alex Carey (in)

2. Hardik Pandya (out) - Gulbadin Naib (in)

3. KL Rahul (out) - Joe Root(in)

4. Ross Taylor (out)- Hashim Amla (in)

5. Kuldeep Yadav (out)- Jasprit Bumrah (in)

6. Colin De Grandhomme (out)- Lasith Malinga (in)

Alex Carey has been brilliant with the bat and with the gloves for the Aussies and his cheap price of 7 credits allows more room for high-level transfers for the rest of the team.

Gulbadin Naib is a slightly left-field pick which can pay dividends as his side takes on West Indies on Saturday. Afghanistan who are winless throughout the campaign will want to get one win before their campaign gets over and the skipper who opens the batting and gets in his quota of overs is a brilliant option.

Joe Root is the heart of the England batting unit and with his side's qualification on the line, he's sure to fire in the crunch game against New Zealand. He can get a few overs in with the ball as well and is a good captaincy option for this round.

Hashim Amla has been in poor form throughout the tournament and is one of the reasons for the Proteas' failure of a campaign. He'll be looking to sign off on a high note and is a good differential option to back.

Jasprit Bumrah is easily India's best bowler and has created many chances and deserves more wickets than what he has got so far. He will be further dangerous at Leeds where the ball nips off the surface a lot and he can pile on the wickets for his side.

Lasith Malinga has been the ray of hope in the Lankan bowling attack and it has been his yorkers which have been saving the team time and again. There are a couple of players in the Indian team struggling for form and Malinga can be the one who targets them and puts India under pressure.

The final team for Round 9 is:

1. Alex Carey - 7 Credits

2. Joe Root - 10 Credits

3. David Warner- 10.5 Credits

4. Virat Kohli - 11 Credits

5. Hashim Amla - 9.5 Credits

6. Gulbadin Naib - 8 Credits

7. Shakib Al Hasan - 9 Credits

8. Lasith Malinga - 8.5 Credits

9. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8.5 Credits

10. Jasprit Bumrah - 9.5 Credits

11. Mohammed Shami - 8.5 Credits

With this being the last regular round of fixtures, the captaincy choices become extremely important. Joe Root and Shakib Al Hasan seem to be the best captaincy options while David Warner or Virat Kohli are pretty good as vice-captain picks.

Captain: Joe Root / Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: David Warner/ Virat Kohli

This will be the preferential order for Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper - PAK vs AFG/ ENG vs NZ

2) Bowling Machine - IND vs SL

3) Super Striker - AUS vs SA