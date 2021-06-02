Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd Unofficial ODI - Jun 02, 2021

Zimbabwe A will lock horns with South Africa A in the third unofficial ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe will be disappointed with their performances in the first two games. They lost both matches by considerable margins and must now win today to keep the series alive. Zimbabwe's bowling department needs to perform well if the hosts want to win the third unofficial ODI against the in-form South Africa A side.

South Africa A, on the other hand, have been pretty dominant so far and are 2-0 up in the four-match series. The visitors posted 365 runs while batting first in the last game, courtesy of Ryan Rickelton's brilliant knock of 169 off 150 balls. The Proteas bowlers then dominated proceedings and bundled out the hosts for just 181 runs to win the game convincingly by a massive 184-run margin.

South Africa A will be starting as clear favorites to win the game and series against Zimbabwe A.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe A

Chamu Chibhabha, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara (C), Luke Jongwe, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tanaka Chivanga, Ainsley Ndlovu, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Brian Chari and Victor Nyauchi.

South Africa A

Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza (C), Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Junior Dala, Wihan Lubbe, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala and Tony de Zorzi.

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A

Tendai Chatara (C), Chamu Chibhabha, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Jongwe, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Tanaka Chivanga, Ainsley Ndlovu, Milton Shumba.

South Africa A

Zubayr Hamza (C), Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: 2nd June 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a flat batting wicket and the batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground. The bowlers, meanwhile, have struggled to control the leakage of runs in the series. The average first innings score at the venue in the series is 342 runs.

Zimbabwe-A vs South Africa-A 3rd Unofficial ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dwaine Pretorius, Luke Jongwe, Dion Myers, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Dwaine Pretorius.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Luke Jongwe, Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Tapiwa Mufudza.

Captain: Dwaine Pretorius. Vice-captain: Andile Phehlukwayo.