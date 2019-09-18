Atletico vs Juventus Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Atletico Madrid will take on Juventus in their first group stage match in the Champions League. It will be a battle between two tacticians in the form of Maurizio Sarri and Diego Simeone. Both teams failed to get desired results at the weekend in their domestic leagues.

Atletico Madrid was stunned by Real Sociedad, 2-0 in an away match. Now, Diego Simeone's men will be desperate to make a comeback against Juventus on Wednesday, who eliminated them from UCL last season.

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus also dropped two points against Fiorentina in Serie A. They lost their top spot in the league table, after 0-0 draw. They will also be hoping to start their campaign in the Champions League with a win. However, it will be a tough battle against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano.

BigPesa suggests that the home side are the favourites to win this one, with odds of 2.5 to their name.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Juventus have been victorious against Atletico Madrid on only one occasion so far. That night came at Turin in the previous campaign, when Juve went through to the next round with a 3-0 win against the La Liga giants. However, Atletico Madrid was victorious in the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano with a margin of 2-0, which could once again be the case this time.

The odds on BigPesa tilt the tie in favour of the home side (2.5), while a win for Sarri and his men is placed at 3.35. The possibility of a draw is placed at 3.2, which might please Juve at present.

A Contest Between Two Equal Sides?

Both teams are among the favourites to challenge for the Champions League title this season. The result of the two matches between these two sides will most probably decide the winner of the group. So, no manager will want to accept defeat in this match.

Atletico Madrid might miss Jan Oblak, Alvaro Morata and Thomas Partey in this important match. On the other hand, Juventus will miss the likes of Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Danilo against Atletico Madrid.

BigPesa tags Ronaldo as the favourite to score in the match after his brilliant hattrick last season at 2.2. On the other hand, Diego Costa is favourite to score for Atletico at 2.4. It is set to be a high-voltage clash and football fans around the world would want to witness this encounter.