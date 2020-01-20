Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st Jan'2020

Chelsea vs Arsenal

The Premier League's midweek action moves to London where two of the city's biggest clubs go head to head as Chelsea are all set to host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

The reverse fixture which was played just under a month ago at the Emirates witnessed Mikel Arteta's managerial debut at his home ground, but the Spaniard's Arsenal were hard done by a late resurrection from the away side as Jorginho and Tammy Abraham stole the win for Chelsea in the dying moments.

Frank Lampard's side are primed to occupy the fourth spot on the league table come May and look poised to beat the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and their upcoming London opponents to secure UEFA Champions League qualification. Chelsea have collected 39 points in 23 games in the league and sit 6 points behind Leicester City and 5 ahead of the Red Devils. The Blues have completed 4 Premier League doubles over London rivals Arsenal and are in pursuit of their fifth. Only Manchester United and Liverpool (both 5) have achieved this feat more number of times than Chelsea.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have earned just 2 victories in their last 9 games across all competitions, with wins at home against Manchester United and Leeds United being the only two positive results. Injuries to Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, and other key first-team members have hampered Mikel Arteta's already slim chance of finishing in the top 4 as the Gunners sit in 10th place on the Premier League table with 29 points from 23 games.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head to head

5 out of the last 7 meetings between the sides have witnessed over 2.5 goals scored, with the last goalless meeting taking place in September 2017 at Stamford Bridge.

Since beating the Blues on their own turf in October 2011 by a scoreline of 5-3, the Gunners are yet to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 7 attempts, having lost 6 and drawing 1.

So far, Frank Lampard's Chelsea have already lost 6 games at home across all competitions. They have only lost more in the 1994/95 season, where they recorded 7 home losses.

Arsenal have scored just 12 goals in their last 10 league outings, while Chelsea head into the fixture with an identical yet dismal return, having scored just 11 goals in the same period.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction

With Arteta still appearing to be in the process of instilling his philosophy of football at the Emirates, it is evident that Arsenal are very much a work in progress. Having said that, in their most recent meeting, the Gunners did dominate the game almost for its entirety of it barring the ultimate 10 minutes. The Emirates was buzzing and the support played a large part in spurring on the home side.

Chelsea, in comparison, are a much more settled side in terms of their playing style as Lampard has had a lot more time to assess the squad and implement his gameplans. Despite a few questionable performances and shocking losses with the most recent one being at St. James' Park, Chelsea could manage to edge their cross-town rivals to a win here and solidify their claim for a top 4 finish.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

The Blues have kept 2 clean sheets in their last 6 league games and have scored 8 goals, while Arsenal have drawn 4 out of their last 6 after being humiliated by Manchester City. A draw could very well be on the cards at Stamford Bridge, but the likelier result heading into the game could favour Chelsea.

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Both sides to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals scored: Over 2.5