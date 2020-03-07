Chelsea vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th March 2020

Frank Lampard's Chelsea prepare to host an impressive Everton side at Stamford Bridge as part of the early kick-off on Sunday as Premier League action returns.

Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Chelsea head into the game on the back of just one victory in their last six league outings and are now just three points above their nearest rivals on the table, Manchester United. The Blues sit in fourth place on the league table with 45 points from their 28 games so far and are looking likely to finish in the top four. However, despite currently being fourth, their form in the league could see them let it slip.

Everton, currently 11th on the table with 37 points from their 28, are coming off a hard-fought draw with United and almost would've sealed three points if not for VAR's intervention. Carlo Ancelotti's men have registered just two losses in his first 10 games in charge, both coming to clubs in last season's top six. Despite a recent loss to Arsenal, they have been in good touch and have found a new gear under the Italian.

Chelsea vs Everton Head to Head

Only Manchester City (19) and Liverpool (30) have won more points since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival, overseeing 10 games and winning 18. Chelsea, in the same period, have won 13.

Chelsea have beaten Everton four times in their last 10 Premier League meetings, however, none of those wins have come in their last four. Everton have won the last two times they met but haven't won a single fixture at Stamford Bridge since 1994.

Only four of their last 10 league meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored but either side has managed to keep a clean sheet on seven occasions. Two of the last four fixtures between the sides ended in goalless draws.

Chelsea haven't kept a clean sheet in six league games, scoring eight, conceding 10 and winning just one. The Toffees have also failed to keep a clean sheet in six games but have won three of them and drawing three. They have scored 12 and conceded ten in that period.

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction

Given the unstable form of the home side, especially at home (lost five games at Stamford Bridge in 14), it is hard to predict exactly which Chelsea side will show up. Although their recent win over Liverpool would give them a lot of confidence, the last time they faced Everton this season they were torn apart in a 3-1 win for the Toffees. The latter have been mighty impressive under Ancelotti and would be looking to push their way into the top half of the table under the Italian's guidance.

Lampard is also without up to four starters for the clash including Tammy Abraham and N'Golo Kante, and that number goes up by one should the Englishman choose to start Willy Caballero over world-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga. The home side could potentially steal a win should Lampard's men ride on the confidence of their recent win, but a draw is very much on the cards.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips

Everton have scored in each of their last 10 Premier League games and find themselves on the scoresheet again. This is also boosted by the fact that Chelsea's defence has been chopped and changed several times this season and are in poor form. Expect both teams to get on the scoresheet.

Tip 1 - Result: Draw or Chelsea

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes