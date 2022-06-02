Croatia vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Croatia are back in action with another UEFA Nations League campaign this week as they take on Austria on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and have a point to prove this week.

Austria topped their group in League B in the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League and are now competing in the league's top flight. The away side was held to a 2-2 draw by Scotland in March this year and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Croatia, on the other hand, finished in third place in their group and have not been particularly impressive during their transitional period. The hosts edged Bulgaria to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Told Ten Hag and Rangnick didn’t meet in person - lengthy discussion was on the phone. Rangnick due to manage Austria for the first time vs Croatia on Friday. #mufc Told Ten Hag and Rangnick didn’t meet in person - lengthy discussion was on the phone. Rangnick due to manage Austria for the first time vs Croatia on Friday. #mufc

Croatia vs Austria Head-to-Head

Croatia have an exceptional record against Austria and have won all the five matches played between the two teams. Austria have never defeated Croatia and will want to create history on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2010 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Croatia. Austria have improved over the years and have a point to prove this week.

Croatia form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Austria form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Croatia vs Austria Team News

Croatia need to win this game

Croatia

Croatia have no injury concerns at the moment and will need to field their best team this week. Luka Modric won another Champions League trophy last month and will need to play a crucial role on Friday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria have a point to prove

Austria

Austria also have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to play out of their skins this week. Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic are included in the squad and could lead the line on Friday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Croatia vs Austria Predicted XI

Croatia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida; Josip Juranovic, Borna Barisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Josip Brekalo

Guillermo Arango @guilloarango



El actual entrenador del OFICIAL: Ralf Rangnick nuevo técnico de la Selección de AustriaEl actual entrenador del @ManUtd asumirá en Junio y se estrenará ante Croacia en la Nations League. OFICIAL: Ralf Rangnick nuevo técnico de la Selección de Austria 🇦🇹El actual entrenador del @ManUtd asumirá en Junio y se estrenará ante Croacia en la Nations League. https://t.co/xB2w8BwpH1

Austria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heinz Lindner; David Alaba, Stefan Posch, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Lainer; Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager; Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic

Croatia vs Austria Prediction

Croatia are in a distinct transitional phase at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will look to justify their potential in this fixture.

Austria have also flattered to deceive and will look to turn their fortunes around under Ralf Rangnick. Croatia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Austria

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far