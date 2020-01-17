Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League

As Manchester City and Crystal Palace go head to head, the Cityzens head into the game as overwhelming favourites as they look to close the gap between themselves and runaway leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side look resigned to losing their Premier League crown to the Reds and it remains to be seen if they produce a stunning showing once again, as they did so against Aston Villa last weekend.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace Preview

Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium and will look to continue their stunning run of form in all competitions in recent weeks. Pep Guardiola's side were at their brilliant best last weekend, as Aston Villa fell to a damaging 6-1 defeat in front of their own fans. Crystal Palace have been one of the surprise packages of the season as the Eagles find themselves in the top half of the Premier League standings.

Roy Hodgson's side have developed a reputation of being the giant killers of the English top-flight. However, the London club will have to be at their best if they are to get something against the reigning Premier League champions.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In the last 10 encounters between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, the Cityzens have managed to register in eight of those matches, while losing only one and drawing another.

In the last six matches that have been played between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, the hosts have managed to score a whopping 24 goals with just four goals in reply, out of which three came in their meeting at this ground.

Crystal Palace go into this match in great form, losing just one of their last 9 Premier League matches, registering three wins and five draws.

Manchester City have scored 2+ goals in nine of their last 10 matches against Crystal Palace (all competitions).

Manchester City v Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace will be full of confidence coming into this encounter against the defending champions. Not only have they been superb of late in the Premier League, but they would also take solace from the fact that the last time these two teams met at this ground, when Palace managed to secure a shock 3-2 win. However, one must also remember that it won’t be easy for the visitors since Manchester City are on a five-match winning streak, in which they have managed to find the back of the net 17 times while conceding just four goals.

Another crucial factor in this game will be the performance of Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero, who has been on a hot streak recently, finding the back of the net in each of his last five matches. If Crystal Palace are to get anything from this match, their first priority is keeping Aguero quiet for the complete 90 minutes.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace Prediction

Looking at the recent goal-scoring form that Manchester City have been in, it won’t surprise anyone if the Cityzens found the back of net multiple times in this encounter. Crystal Palace have done well going away from home this season, losing only four of their 11 away matches.

However, facing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium is one of the most daunting trips for any team in this league. We expect a comfortable victory for the home team as they chase Liverpool for their third Premier League title in a row.

Tip 1 - Halftime/Fulltime - Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals - Over 3.5

Tip 3 - Both Teams to Score - No

