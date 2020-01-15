5 players who may leave Manchester City in the January transfer window

Manchester City v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Champions League Group F

For a club that revels in the infamy of high-profile signings, Manchester City has had a quiet few transfer windows in the recent past. Pep Guardiola seems to have settled on a core group within the squad and is content with a few additions from time to time.

Manchester City is one of the few clubs in Europe that can field at least two separate teams of incredible quality, and its ability to remain in contention in multiple competitions is a testament to their squad depth.

While this season's narrative has been dominated by fierce modern-day rivals Liverpool, the Etihad outfit is easily the best of the rest. After a few hiccups in the initial stages of the season, resounding victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa prove that Pep Guardiola's men still have it in them to compete for silverware.

At an individual level, however, one of Guardiola's biggest challenges has been to keep his players happy and motivated. A squad of Manchester City's size and quality poses unique problems, and while the Catalan has managed to retain the cream of the crop, a few players have been consigned to the sidelines, due to either injury or lack of form.

With over two weeks still left in the transfer window, there is still a massive chance that the Manchester City we see in February could have a few additions as well as some omissions.

#3 Claudio Bravo

Manchester United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Semi-Final

Does a team that boasts one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League need an excellent back-up goalkeeper? Claudio Bravo has had a tough time in Manchester, but some performances do stand out.

Pep Guardiola's idea of an ideal shot-stopper is a midfielder in goalkeeper's disguise. The Catalan's tactics and style of play necessitate a goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball, and Ederson Moraes is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world with his feet.

Claudio Bravo is no muck on the ball, either. The Chilean benefitted immensely from his time at Barcelona and was already a world-class professional when he arrived at Manchester City. He failed to meet expectations in his first season at the club and was labeled an unsuccessful signing by pundits and critics.

While his performances have improved over time and the high-profile errors seem to have been weeded out of his game, the Chilean has never been a first-choice for the club since Ederson's arrival.

Bravo's contract runs out at the end of the season and he will, in all likelihood, leave the club as a free agent, but Manchester City may decide to cash in while they still can if a lucrative bid appears on the table.

