Premier League Best Bets Today: Predictions for October 16| EPL 2022-23

Two exciting games kick off on Sunday (October 16) in the Premier League. The Best Bets are as follows:

Premier League Best Bet #1: Manchester United vs Newcastle United; Both teams to score (Yes: -175)

Eddie Howe has completely transformed Newcastle United this season. Post the Saudi-backed consortium's takeover, the excitement around the Magpies has been electric and rightfully so.

With the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Sven Botman joining in blockbuster deals in the last nine months, Newcastle look fresh and exuberant. The results are proof that the Eddie Howe revolution is well and truly under way.

They sit in sixth place behind their opponents Manchester United. United have gained an awful lot of ground on the top six, having started the season so poorly. Last weekend, United were tested to their absolute limit by Frank Lampard’s Everton side but came out victorious.

It showed the resilience and temperament that Erik Ten Hag has built up in his United project thus far. A win for either team will send them into the top four.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Liverpool vs Manchester City; City to win ( ML -115)

Liverpool taking on Manchester City has often been dubbed the modern-day El Clasico over the last few years, considering the magnitude of the game and the stakes this fixture has had recently.

However, this fixture doesn’t hold as much impact this season, as the two teams are already separated by a huge points margin and are widely apart in the standings.

Liverpool start the game in 11th place, while City are second, being the only unbeaten team in the Premier League. The dominance City have shown this season is terrifying. They have the best attack and best defence in the league.

They are scoring almost four goals a game, the most in the Premier League. This excellence can be credited to the formidable duo of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne who currently lead the race for the Golden boot and the most assists award respectively.

Liverpool have struggled across all fronts this season. Sadio Mane's departure has left a massive void that the Reds have struggled to fill. Mohamed Salah looks like a shadow of himself in front of goal, while their midfield has no legs left.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk have been exposed defensively which has led to the Reds dropping points against the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal. That hasn’t happened in over seven years, but it looks like Liverpool are going into this fixture without an iota of a chance of winning.

