1. FC Koln vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Will Robert Lewandowski add to his goal tally against FC Koln this weekend?

This Sunday sees Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in action, as they face 13th placed 1. FC Koln with an eye on their 7th win in their last 8 games. Could this be a tricky game for the Bavarian giants, given Die Gieβbocke have been on decent form in recent weeks? Perhaps, but naturally, Hansi Flick’s side will be the big favourites.

1. FC Koln vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

It should come as no surprise that Bayern have dominated Koln when it comes to head-to-head meetings over the years. Die Roten thumped Achim Beierlorzer’s side 4-0 in September, and in fact Koln have only beaten the Bavarian giants twice in 19 attempts, suffering 12 defeats.

Recent form is largely comparable; Bayern have 4 wins and a draw in their last 5 games compared to Koln’s 4 wins and a loss, but it must be noted that last time Die Gieβbocke faced a title contender, they were destroyed 5-1 by Borussia Dortmund.

1. FC Koln form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-D

1. FC Koln vs. Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern have suffered from a number of injury issues during the current campaign, but thankfully for Hansi Flick the majority of them appear to be cleared up now, with the likes of Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez and Serge Gnabry now back to full fitness.

Long-term injury concerns Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez remain on the shelf, and they will be joined by Croatian attacker Ivan Perisic, who has an ankle injury and isn’t expected back until March.

Die Roten have no players suspended.

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Javi Martinez, Ivan Perisic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

1. FC Koln vs. Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

1. FC Koln vs. Bayern Munich Prediction

Despite Koln’s decent form as of late it’s hard to see anything but a Bayern Munich victory here; Hansi Flick’s men dropped two valuable points with their draw against title rivals RB Leipzig in their last match and so they’ll be expecting to bounce back from that in style here. Robert Lewandowski has averaged nearly a goal-per-game in the Bundesliga this season – who would bet against that continuing here?

Prediction: 1. FC Koln 0-3 Bayern Munich