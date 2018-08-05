One Player from the Top Six Premier League clubs that needs a move

The Premier league is slated to start on August 10th with Manchester United taking on Leicester City in the first match of the season. However, it is the transfer window, which for the first time would end before the league season starts, that is grabbing all the headlines.

Each of the top six Premier League clubs have enjoyed different summers in this transfer season. Chelsea has a new manager under Maurizio Sarri and despite having being linked with numerous players, have only made one major signing in midfielder Jorginho with the other one being a third choice goalkeeper in Rob Green.

Arsenal has been comparatively busy in the transfer market having signed players including the likes of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, midfielder Torreira, young Guendouzi, defender Papastathopoulos and the experienced right-back Lichtsteiner.

Manchester United may have signed three players with the marquee signing of Fred being one among them with full back Dalot and back up goalkeeper Hugh Grant being the other ones. However, United manager Mourinho has been vocal about the lack of transfer activity with the Portuguese coach expecting at least 1 more signing before the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool has been considered as having the best transfer window this summer with the club managing to strengthen their first 11 with significant additions. The arrival of Keita and Fabinho in midfield would certainly provide Klopp with the kind of dynamism he needs in midfield. Shaqiri provides that all-important squad depth in the attacking department. However, the club would be most satisfied with the arrival of Allison Becker who will certainly resolve their biggest issue, the goalkeeping department.

Manchester City, as expected, have been relatively quiet this summer compared to the last transfer window with Guardiola insisting that he would only look for special players if they become available. The arrival of Mahrez may have gone unnoticed but it is certainly an important signing nonetheless.

Tottenham have only the signing of new contracts by their key players to show for in this transfer window much to the frustration of their manager Pochettino.

With the transfer window just a few days away from closing, let us now look at 1 player from each of these clubs that badly needs a move.

Manchester City- Eliaquim Mangala

Swansea City v Manchester City - Premier League

Joe Hart would have been the obvious choice before his move to Burnley came about. Mangala would certainly be the next choice with the French defender never quite establishing himself in Manchester.

Mangala was brought to the club with much fan fare in 2014 with the then Porto centre back costing the club an enormous transfer fee of £32 million. Although the defender initially impressed, he never quite settled in this City side.

The French defender is certainly not a part of Guardiola's plans with Laporte, Otamendi, Stones and talisman Kompany way ahead of him in the pecking order.

His loan move to Everton last season was also not an inspiring one with his injury mid season curtailing the length of his loan spell. Wolves seem to be the only interested club in Mangala and it seems the newly promoted club would provide an ideal opportunity for the centre back to reestablish himself in the Premier League club.

1 / 6 NEXT