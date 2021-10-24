10 active players with most appearances in Premier League history

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive football leagues in the world. That has seen several world-class players, both home-grown and from abroad, ply their trade in the competition over the years.

The trend holds true even now, as there is no substitute for experience. These experienced campaigners have proven their ability to thrive in the Premier League. That has helped their teams reap rich dividends, be it keeping them afloat in the English top flight, qualifying for Europe or contending for the title.

On that note, here's a look at the ten active players with the most Premier League appearances at the moment.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

Premier League: Active players with most appearances

#10 Jonny Evans (Leicester City) - 327

Jonny Evans has been a mainstay for Leicester City.

Jonny Evans is one of the most decorated active defenders in the Premier League at the moment.

The three-time Premier League winner has made over 300 appearances in the competition, most of them (151) coming for Manchester United. Now at Leicester City since the 2018-19 season, the 33-year-old has been a mainstay of the Foxes' rearguard.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Is Jonny Evans the most underrated player in the Premier League? 🤔📺 Watch Leicester v Newcastle on Friday Night Football Is Jonny Evans the most underrated player in the Premier League? 🤔📺 Watch Leicester v Newcastle on Friday Night Football

Evans played a key role for Leicester City in the last two seasons, missing only ten games, as the Foxes narrowly missed out on the Champions League. He has made only two appearances this season, though, because of an injury he sustained last campaign.

#9 Shane Long (Southampton) - 332

Shane Long has made over 300 Premier League appearances.

Shane Long has made over 300 Premier League appearances for four different clubs since his competitive debut in 2006-07.

Long, who has been at Southampton since the start of the 2014-15 season, has had modest returns in the competition, though. The 34-year-old centre-forward has scored just 27 league goals in his last seven full seasons. Long has not netted in the Premier League since the 2019-20 campaign.

Nevertheless, he scored the fastest Premier League goal for Southampton in the competition's history during that season. He did so by netting in only 7.69 seconds after kick-off against Watford.

Since debuting in the Premier League in 2006-07, Long has tallied a double-digit goal haul only once, scoring ten times for Southampton in 2015-16.

#8 David de Gea (Manchester United) - 347

David de Gea has made nearly 350 Premier League appearances.

David de Gea is one of the longest active goalkeepers in the Premier League. Since debuting in the competition for Manchester United in 2011-12, the Spaniard has made close to 350 Premier League appearances, keeping 124 clean sheets.

The 2012-13 Premier League winner has played at least 26 league games in each of his ten full seasons in the competition. With his 100th league shutout in 2019, De Gea became only the 15th custodian in Premier League history to achieve the milestone.

After a blip in form saw him lose his place to Dean Henderson, De Gea is back to his best this season, playing all eight games. However, he will be concerned about keeping only one clean sheet during this period. That is something he needs to improve on if United wish to end their near decade-long Premier League drought.

#7 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) - 368

Jordan Henderson is s Premier League veteran.

Jordan Henderson has made over 350 appearances in the Premier League for two different clubs.

Since making his league debut for Sunderland in 2008-09, the midfielder moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2011-12, and has stayed there since. He is not the best player on the star-studded Reds' roster, but Henderson scripted history in 2020 when he became the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League title.

Jordan Henderson @JHenderson To lift the Premier League Trophy on the night we achieved 96 points shows that some things are just meant to be. Never forgotten. YNWA ❤️ To lift the Premier League Trophy on the night we achieved 96 points shows that some things are just meant to be. Never forgotten. YNWA ❤️ https://t.co/lyPB3L5G9u

A combative presence in midfield, Henderson doesn't make too many goal contributions. Nevertheless, he has 31 goals and 50 assists in the Premier League, all but 13 of them coming for Liverpool.

Henderson has scored at least once in each of his last 12 Premier League seasons, excluding his debut campaign. He is yet to open his account this season, though.

