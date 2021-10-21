10 active players with most goals in Premier League history

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the best and most competitive football leagues in the world.

With the competition also being the richest football league on the planet, several world-class players have graced it over the years. There have been numerous goals scored and multiple prolific goalscorers as well.

The Premier League's all-time scoring chart is dominated by strikers, but also has a few midfielders. The same also holds true for the current crop of players active in the competition. On that note, here's a look at the ten active top scorers in the Premier League at the moment.

#10 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 74 goals

Son Heung-min has scored a lot of goals in the Premier League.

Son Heung-min has been a consistent performer in the Premier League since his arrival in the competition in the summer of 2015.

The South Korean winger endured a quiet debut season in the English top flight, bagging just four goals and an assist. But he has more than found his mojo in the Premier League, bagging at least ten goals in each of his next five campaigns. In each of his last two seasons, Son also registered at least ten assists, apart from as many goals.

Despite his career-best Premier League campaign last season - 17 goals and ten assists - Spurs only qualified for the inaugural Europa Conference League. Son has already tallied four goals and an assist in seven games this season.

#9 Theo Walcott (Southampton) - 78 goals

Theo Walcott has been in the Premier League for quite some time now.

Theo Walcott has been active in the Premier League for almost two decades. Since breaking out as a precocious teenager with Arsenal in 2006-07, the striker has registered 78 goals in over 370 appearances in the competition.

The 32-year-old, now playing for Southampton, has scored only three Premier League goals for the club. Walcott netted just ten times in the league in three seasons with Everton before arriving with the Saints.

Once likened to Gunners legend Thierry Henry, Walcott has largely failed to live up to expectations. He has scored ten goals (or more) in a Premier League season only twice, both for Arsenal (2012-13 and 2016-17).

#8 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) - 83 goals

Christian Benteke has struggled for goals in the last few years.

Christian Benteke had a good start to life in the Premier League when he first arrived in the competition almost a decade ago.

He scored 19 goals in his debut Premier League campaign for Crystal Palace to put the league on notice. Benteke followed that up with two more prolific campaigns, scoring 13 and ten goals, respectively.

After a lone campaign with Liverpool, where he scored nine league goals, Benteke had a good first season with Crystal Palace, netting 15 times. However, he has largely struggled to find the back of the net since then, scoring only 17 times in his next five campaigns, including one this campaign.

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 87 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the Premier League after more than a decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the Premier League after more than a decade. Widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game, the 36-year-old is closing in on 100 goals in the competition.

During a prolific six-season stint in the Premier League in the 2000s, Ronaldo scored 84 times, winning three titles. On his return to Manchester United this summer, Ronaldo scored a brace in his first Premier League game in 12 years.

Although he has scored just once in his last four outings, there is little doubt about Ronaldo overcoming this blip and returning to goalscoring ways. If things go as expected, the Portugal captain could be the latest entrant in the Premier League's 100-goals club by the end of the season.

