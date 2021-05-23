For the first time in several years, we've had a La Liga title race that went right down to the wire. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid fought it out until the very end but the former's 2-1 win over Valladolid on the final day of the season was enough to get them their 11th La Liga title.

Atletico Madrid finished with 86 points while Real Madrid ended their season with 84. Barcelona finished third in the La Liga table with 79. It was a very exciting run in to the home straight of the season with four teams, namely Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla all standing a chance of winning the title.

La Liga 2020-21 has been one of the most exciting seasons in recent times

The Rojiblancos were well matched in almost all aspects by their competitors but they held an edge over them thanks to their defence. Diego Simeone's men scored 67 goals and conceded just 25 this season. Their closest rivals Real Madrid scored 67 goals and conceded 28. This goes to show how fine the margins can be in a tight title-race.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 amazing facts from the 2020-21 La Liga season.

#10 Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is now a La Liga champion

Will Thomas Partey be recognised as winner of this season's #LaLiga title? @GuillemBalague clarifies for @JoySportsGH tonight: yes, Partey has won LaLiga. pic.twitter.com/SQIGBqeOxC — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) May 22, 2021

Thomas Partey left Atletico Madrid to join Arsenal last summer for a sum reported to be around £45 million. The 27-year-old has endured an extremely underwhelming season with the Gunners and his debut season in the Premier League has been marred by several injury issues.

But Thomas Partey will now be recognized as a La Liga winner as he played three games for Atletico Madrid before leaving the club. He started two games and that's enough for him to be considered a champion.

#9 Huesca join the list of teams to have played two La Liga seasons and been relegated in both

2 - Huesca have joined Extremadura, Mérida and Lleida as the teams to have played two #LaLiga seasons and been relegated at the end of both. Impotence#HuescaValencia pic.twitter.com/FDBpIyWRsX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 22, 2021

Huesca could have avoided relegation if they had beaten Valencia yesterday. But they settled for a goalless draw. Elche and Huesca started the final day of the season tied on points but the former beat Cadiz 3-1 to finish 17th in the La Liga table.

#8 SD Eibar's seven year unforgettable stint in the La Liga comes to an end

So, the population of Eibar is 27,400 at the last count. That makes them the smallest ever club to reach Spain’s top division. You could put every Eibar resident in the Camp Nou and still have 72,000 seats left over.

(2/18) — Euan McTear (@emctear) May 17, 2021

SD Eibar struggled this season without their passionate fans egging them on. Eibar is a small city in the Basque Country of Spain. Their first game in the Spanish top-flight was against Real Sociedad, a team that had loaned them players to help out as they were in entirely different leagues at the time.

#7 Real Madrid have gone trophyless for the first time in 12 years

Real Madrid have finished their season trophyless for the first time since 2009-10.



🙃 pic.twitter.com/f31I4XhFxx — Goal (@goal) May 22, 2021

Real Madrid did their best on the final day. They secured a comeback victory against Villarreal, scoring two goals in the final ten minutes of the game. But it all came to naught as Atletico Madrid won their game against Valladolid to keep their two-point lead at the top in tact.

Real Madrid have an ageing core and with Zinedine Zidane expected to leave in the summer, they face an uphill task of sorting things out and preparing for the long-term.

#6 Iago Aspas has now scored more than 14 goals in each of his last six seasons

14 - Iago Aspas 🇪🇸 is the seventh player to score at least 14 goals in each one of the last six season (the first Spanish player) after Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah & Luis Suárez. Moaña@RCCeltaEN #CeltaRealBetis pic.twitter.com/YkYNkFPFhG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 22, 2021

In other news, Iago Aspas continues to be underrated. Celta Vigo finished eighth in the La Liga table. That represents a big improvement from their 2019-20 season, where they survived relegation by the skin of their teeth. Iago Aspas led from the front for Celta Vigo once again, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists in 33 La Liga appearances.

