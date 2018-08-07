10 amazing players sold by Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest managers of all-time in football, if not the greatest. At the Camp Nou, the Spaniard created one of the greatest teams of all time. Under his leadership, the Catalan giants have won 14 Silverwares in four seasons, which included two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

At Bayern, though he was not able to win the European SIlverware, he led them to three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokal titles. He took the job at Manchester City in 2016 and won the Premier League title in his second season.

Throughout his managerial career, Pep Guardiola has worked with some of the greatest players in the world. He has made some stunning signings in the transfer market like Gerard Pique, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Javier Mascherano, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, and many more. Also, he has sold some world-class players during his time at Barcelona, Bayern, and Manchester City.

On that note, let's take a look at the 10 amazing players sold by Pep Guardiola.

#10 Yaya Toure

The 35 year old Ivorian international is one of the best midfielders that the Premier League has ever witnessed. A typical box-to-box midfielder, Toure greatest assets are his vision, tackling, strength, ball control, marauding runs from midfield into opponents box, and passing range.

Touré has played 118 games for Barcelona and left the club when he was only 27. He left the club in 2010 as Pep Guardiola preferred to play Sergio Busquets in the defensive midfield role. His relationship with Guardiola wasn’t great either and he eventually left the club.

Manchester City benefited from the deal as they paid only €30 million for a world-class midfielder. Yaya Toure went on to become one of the greatest midfielders at the Etihad and lifted three Premier League titles.

Here is what Barcelona missed ever since his departure. Toure's Premier League stats for Manchester City.

229 games

311 tackles won

302 take-ons completed

281 chances created

188 interceptions

59 goals

32 assists

