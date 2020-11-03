10 Americans in the Champions League

In an unprecedented season for American players abroad, there will be an equally unrivalled number of Americans in the rosters of teams in the Champions League.

The United States have a record representation in this year's edition of the UEFA Champions League, with 10 USMNT (US Men's National Team) players being named in the club 25-member squads for the group stage of Europe's biggest showpiece event for the first time.

The American representation is extended to the dugout too, with American manager Jesse Marsch being at the helm of Austrian top-flight side RB Salzburg. The Yankee steered 'Die Bullen' to Champions League qualification after sealing a double in domestic competition.

All the 10 players are under the age of 26 and will have different roles to play for their teams in the Champions League. Some players are more likely to feature than others. Still, being on these rosters puts them an injury, suspension or managerial decision away from starting in the coveted competition.

Without further ado, here are the ten American players who will take part in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Zack Steffen (Man City)

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Carabao Cup Third Round

Zack Steffen has been promoted by Pep Guardiola to Manchester City's first team as the second-choice goalkeeper after Claudio Bravo's contract expired.

The backup keeper recently made his debut for the Cityzens against Bournemouth in the League Cup though it needs to be seen how he gets in City's matchday eleven in the Champions League.

Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)

Advertisement

Club Brugge v RB Salzburg - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

Ethan Horvath has started once in this year's Champions League due to first-choice keeper Simon Mignolet testing positive for COVID-19.

The former Molde shot-stopper has played in 3 UCL matches before, posting a trio of consecutive cleansheets against AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in the 2018 Champions League group stage while notching up eleven total saves.