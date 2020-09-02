10 best Brazilian goalkeepers of all time

From Pele to Neymar, Brazil possibly has the most storied history when it comes to attacking footballers. Though the Selecao have fallen off the pace a little when it comes to international competitions in recent years, the five-time World Cup winners are still the most successful national football team.

Brazil has won legions of fans across the world thanks to their style of football, jogo bonito, the beautiful game, where Brazilian wizards, with their innate skills and technique transform the game into a work of art.

Often, it has been thought that Brazil won those World Cups purely on the back of their attacking prowess and not because of extraordinary defensive work. So, it might come as a surprise to many that two of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, Alisson and Ederson, both plying their trade in England, are both Brazilian.

Indeed, Brazil has come up in leaps and bounds when it comes to the role of the custodian, and in this article we will try to rank the all-time best goalkeepers that the Samba nation has produced. Indeed, there have been quite a few.

#10 Castilho

Castilho.

Carlos Jose Castilho was a club legend in Brazil, having played 17 years for Fluminense during which he played a club-record 699 games while also keeping a record 250 clean sheets.

Castilho was also part of four World Cup squads for the national team and picked up a winner's medal twice. He was, however, the back-up keeper on all those occasions and only played thrice in the Cup, in 1954.

#9 Barbosa

Barbosa.

Often called the man who made Brazil cry, Moacir Barbosa's tale is reminiscent of the fall from grace of Greek tragic heroes. Perhaps the best keeper in the world in the 1940s and 50s, the Vasco da Gama stalwart is now only remembered for the Maracanazo, when favourites Brazil were upset by Uruguay in the inaugural World Cup final game (it was a final group stage and Brazil needed just a draw to become champions) in 1950. This defeat ranks even higher in tragic value for old-time Brazil fans than the 7-1 hammering in the hands of Germany in 2014.

Ironically, Barbosa was voted the best keeper of that tournament, but he would never be allowed to forget the misstep in a packed Maracana that led to Uruguay scoring the winner through Alcides Ghiggia who cleverly disguised his shot as a cross.

Barbosa, as he later said, was sentence to be a condemned man by the emotional Brazilian population for his life for that one error. He was a great shot-stopper and had actually won the Copa America the previous year with him keeping a clean sheet and Brazil beating Paraguay 7-0 in the final.

His story tells you how football is a game of transcendental moments and how thankless the keeper's job is.