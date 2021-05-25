10 best forwards in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

The 2020/21 Premier League season has drawn to a close and Manchester City have been crowned champions. Played almost entirely behind closed doors, this season has truly been one-of-a-kind.

Despite the absence of fans being firmly felt, it was a season filled with plenty of ups and downs for every team involved and there was no shortage of excitement. Several top players continued their development and we also had our fair share of breakout stars who have truly announced their arrival on the big stage.

Premier League is home to some of the best attackers in Europe

The Premier League has always housed some of the best attackers in the game. 'Forward' is a broad term and it includes players who mainly operate in the final third, namely strikers and wingers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 10 forwards from the 2020/21 Premier League season.

#10 Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League goal of the 2020/21 season on the 3rd of February. But since then, there has been no looking back for the Nigerian international. As Jamie Vardy struggled for form, Iheanacho stepped in and started scoring goals routinely to make sure the Foxes didn't suffer much.

A lot of factors went into Iheanacho finding his form. Injury to the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes meant that the 24-year-old was now being paired up with Vardy. The striking partnership helped Leicester City as Iheanacho played a major role in their FA Cup triumph as well.

One of the interesting things about Iheanacho is that he can pull off the spectacular. He finds goals from inside tight spaces whilst under pressure and is quite a great finisher. His team-mate and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel called Iheanacho a nightmare to deal with on the training ground.

"He does it in training all the time. He's a nightmare in training to be fair. He's just a big strong lad who can put himself about, he's fast, he's got absolutely everything to be a top striker and he's showing it now, which is great."

He ended the 2020/21 Premier League season with 12 goals and two assists to his name from 25 appearances, of which only 16 were starts.

#9 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa have had quite a decent season. They enjoyed a bright start to the campaign, winning all of their first five games, which included a stunning 7-2 win over then-reigning champions Liverpool. With Jack Grealish thriving in his role as the chief creator, it was necessary for Aston Villa to find a striker who could make the most of the opportunities generated by the midfielder.

Aston Villa broke the club's transfer record to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford. Though there certainly is room for improvement, Watkins has impressed in his debut season in the English top-flight. The 25-year-old scored 14 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this term.

His pace and quick-thinking in and around the final third, coupled with his finishing and movement, made Watkins a credible threat up top for Dean Smith's men. Villa will no doubt expect to see more of the same or even better from their marksman next season.

#8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was nearly unstoppable in the first quarter of the season. After his hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion, Carlo Ancelotti even likened the young striker to the legendary Filipo Inzaghi. Even though Calvert-Lewin has not exactly lived up to that kind of hype, he has still proven to be a reliable outlet up front for the Toffees.

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals from 33 Premier League appearances this term. But it's a tad bit underwhelming that he found the back of the net just five times in his last sixteen matches.

Everton are one of those sides whose ambition is to become a top-six side and for them to truly become a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, they'll need a 20-goals-per-season striker. The young Englishman will be hitting his peak soon and he has proven that he can go on to become a player of that caliber in the years to come.

Humbled to win player and players player of the season! Thank you everyone that voted for me. Your support means the world 💙🦋 pic.twitter.com/RXGhJxBk7J — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) May 22, 2021

