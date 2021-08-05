10 best Juventus signings in the last decade

Juventus have made some excellent signings in their club history. The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio are some of the legends that have been signed by the club during the peak of their careers.

Juventus have made some shrewd signings in the last decade

Despite the Calciopoli incident in 2006, Juventus have bounced back from disappointment and have enjoyed an incredible last decade. They have been shrewd in the transfer market since then and have made some brilliant signings. They have pulled off sensational transfers at bargain prices and are the masters of free signings as they have made a habit of luring top players, who were in the last year of their contracts.

Their transfer strategy has earned them a lot of success on the pitch, with the Old Lady winning nine back-to-back Serie A titles in the last decade. They have also managed to win five Coppa Italia and as many Supercoppa titles during this time.

This continued success is largely down to the smart signings made by the club. So let's take a look at the 10 best signings made by Juventus in the last decade.

#10 Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has proved to be a good signing for Juventus

Federico Chiesa has proved to be an extremely good signing for Juventus as the winger was arguably the best player for the Bianconeri last season, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in 45 games for the club.

He has scored some wonderful goals in his short time at Juventus with his screamer against Atalanta standing out of the lot. He is more direct in attack and his willingness to take on defenders and his work rate are also commendable.

The 23-year-old was also one of the best players at the recently concluded Euro 2020, scoring two goals and helping Italy win their second European championship.

Juventus will be hoping that Chiesa can continue his form and be a big player for the club in the years to come.

#9 Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic's signing played a crucial part in Juventus' success in the second half of last decade

Juventus purchased Miralem Pjanic from AS Roma in a €32 million deal in 2016. The new signing was bought in to replace Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo in midfield after their departure.

The Bosnian international did so seamlessly as he became the midfield orchestrator for the Serie A champions. He was instrumental in Juventus' success in the second-half of the last decade and became an important player for the Old Lady due to his exceptional vision and passing, while his ability from set-piece situations was excellent as well.

Pjanic made 195 appearances for Juventus, scoring 22 goals and providing 33 assists as he won several trophies during his time at the club. He was sold to Barcelona in the summer of 2020 but has been rumored to return to Juventus.

