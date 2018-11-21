×
10 best midfielders in the world right now (November 2018)

Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Nov 2018, 21:38 IST

Luka Modric is one of the greatest central midfielders playing in recent times
The world of football is constantly changing and shifting. New players are consistently rising, and old players are retiring all the time. Over the years, we have seen many incredible players playing in all positions. These players have been active for both club and country, showcasing their talents in both an individual and team capacity.

While each position on the field is essential, the powerhouse of any good team is in the midfield. Whether it is for defence or attack, midfielders play an integral part in any team’s setup. A good midfielder handles winning back the ball, dictating play on the pitch, as well as setting up goal scoring opportunities. A hallmark of any good team is having brilliant players in the midfield.

Each midfielder has unique abilities and traits which make them talented in their own right. With that said, putting together a list of the best midfielders playing in the world today was a difficult task. In each league, some standout players come to mind. In each team, there is competition among players about who is the best.

With age often comes skill. With that said, the youngest player in our ranking is 26, while the oldest is 33 years old. The players included are in their prime and are worthy of inclusion in the ranking

Before we begin, it is worth mentioning some talented players who did not make the list. Jorginho (Chelsea); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid); Richarlison (Everton); Paul Pogba (Manchester United); Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich); Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona); and Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) were all considered. The above players have proved their consistency, talent and impressed in recent months.

Now that we have mentioned a few notable candidates let us take a look at the top ten midfielders in football.

#10 Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic is tenth on our list
In tenth place, is Barcelona central-midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian has continued to prove his worth ever since his move from Sevilla in 2014. He is a wonderful conductor of the ball; dictating play and setting up goal-scoring opportunities for his club countless times.

Rakitic is an underrated midfielder. Yet, his composure on the ball and his consistency make him worthy of an inclusion on this list. The retirement of Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta left a hole in the heart of the team. Yet, Rakitic’s high-energy play has contributed to the fact that Barcelona have remained one of the best sides in the world.

Rakitic has won the Champions League once and the league three times in his career. He has scored 47 goals and got 52 assists in 264 La Liga appearances thus far.


Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Luka Modric Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10
Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Football writer from Cape Town, South Africa.
