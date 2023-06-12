Europe's top five leagues boast some of the world's best midfielders, whose sublime skills and tactical awareness elevate the game to new heights. These midfield maestros orchestrate the flow of play, dictating the tempo and providing the crucial link between defence and attack.

With their exceptional vision and passing range, they effortlessly split defences and create scoring opportunities.

The best midfielders in the world demonstrate their versatility and mastery in the diverse landscapes of European football. These elite players are revered for their ability to control matches, influence outcomes and leave a lasting impact on the beautiful game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 best midfielders in the world this season (2022-23).

#10 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes has consistently been one of the best midfielders on the planet for several seasons now. His quick thinking is backed up by his excellent technical qualities and this makes him a huge difference-maker in games.

The Portugal international is a risk-taker and is not the tidiest in possession for the very same reason. But Fernandes brings plenty of creativity to the table and his wastefulness is offset by the sheer number of opportunities he creates for his teammates.

Fernandes created 32 big chances in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in the competition. His numbers also make for very good reading. The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season.

#9 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella did a solid job in midfield for Inter Milan in the 2022-23 season. Over the past couple of years, his status as one of the world's finest midfielders had diminished, despite initially being rightfully acclaimed as such.

Barella, a versatile box-to-box player with the ability to score, create chances and regain possession, is not only a hard worker but also a capable leader. His crucial contributions have played a vital role in Inter's journey to the Champions League final this season.

Blessed with a well-rounded skillset, Barella is widely considered one of the most complete midfielders globally. His relentless pursuit of opponents throughout matches further exemplifies his tenacious playing style.

In 52 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 season for the Nerazzurri, Barella scored nine goals and provided 10 assists.

#8 Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde is one of the most versatile footballers on the planet. While he is primarily a dynamic midfielder who can slot into any position in midfield, he is also capable of playing down the flank either as a right-winger or even as a right-back.

The Uruguay international had a very good season for Real Madrid. Valverde scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 56 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season.

#7 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

After a difficult summer where he was heavily linked with an exit, Frenkie de Jong's decision to stay put at Barcelona drew a slew of criticism from fans and pundits.

He was also sparingly used as a centre-back by the Catalans last season and that was all the more reason for one of the most elegant midfielders of his generation to seek a move. But Xavi placed his trust in De Jong this season and it paid dividends.

De Jong's ball progression and game-reading abilities helped Barcelona become an extremely solid force in the centre of the park. De Jong registered a pass completion rate of 91.2% in La Liga this season.

In 43 appearances across all competitions, the Dutchman scored two goals and provided four assists but his contributions go way beyond his numbers.

#6 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup, reached the finals of the FA Cup and also finished third in the Premier League this season.

This came on the back of a disastrous outing in the 2021-22 campaign and the midfield revamp executed last summer by Erik ten Hag was one of the primary reasons behind United's improvement.

Among the acquisitions that Manchester United made last summer, Casemiro's proved to be the pick of the lot. The five-time Champions League winner not only added steel to their midfield but also contributed and even showcased his creative ability with the ball.

Casemiro helped make Manchester United one of the best teams in the Premier League and that's a huge step up from where they were last term. In 53 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season, the Brazilian icon scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

#5 Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri, the midfield anchor for Manchester City, was a vital cog in their success this season. The Spanish international possesses exceptional intelligence and composure, seamlessly orchestrating the team's play from deep positions.

With his exceptional passing range and ability to dictate the tempo of the game, Rodri acts as the fulcrum in City's possession-based style. Additionally, his imposing physical presence and defensive awareness make him a formidable force in breaking up opposition attacks.

Rodri's positional discipline and tactical acumen have earned him plaudits, while his ability to read the game and initiate attacking moves showcase his all-around midfield prowess. He also regularly comes up clutch for the side as evidenced by his winner for them in the Champions League final this season.

#4 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was one of the best players in the Premier League this season. He was in prime form for the majority of the campaign and led the Gunners from the front as they stayed at the top of the Premier League table for the greater part of the season.

The Norwegian midfielder is one of the most technically gifted and creative playmakers in Europe right now. He also possesses an eye for goal and his nimble-footedness helps him navigate tight spaces in admirable fashion.

In 45 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, Odegaard scored 15 goals and provided eight assists.

#3 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan played the final stretch of the 2022-23 season like a man possessed. He was perhaps more important to City than any of his teammates in getting them through the home straight of the campaign in commendable fashion and winning the continental treble.

The Germany international is one of the finest box-to-box midfielders of his generation. Gundogan's immaculate passing, vision, dribbling skills and ability to score goals on a regular basis make him as dangerous a threat as any in and around the final third.

In 51 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, the Manchester City midfielder scored 11 goals and provided seven assists.

#2 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Real Madrid are edging closer to securing the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for a fortune. Why wouldn't they? He is only 19 years old and has already established himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet.

His game intelligence, maturity, leadership qualities, technical abilities and vision belie his age and Bellingham surely looks destined for greatness. The English teenager had a phenomenal season where he nearly fired Dortmund to Bundesliga glory.

In 42 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in the 2022-23 season, Bellingham scored 14 goals and provided seven assists.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best midfielder of his generation. He has been at the top for many years now and his 2022-23 campaign has been yet another masterclass in playmaking.

De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided a whopping 31 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season. He played a pivotal role in their winning the continental treble.

De Bruyne's passing ability and vision are unmatched and his ball-retention ability is world-class as well. The Belgian icon is set to go down in history as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

