10 best quotes on Frank Lampard

In honour of his birthday, let's take a look at the 10 best quotes on Frank Lampard.

Chelsea legend and Derby County manager turns 40 today

Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer, Frank Lampard turns 40 today. Lampard was an all-round and versatile box-to-box player, who was capable of playing anywhere in midfield.

He started his career at West Ham United. He played for the Hammers from 1995 to 2001. During this period, he played 148 matches for them, scoring 24 goals. In 2001, he moved to Chelsea for £11 million. Lampard has been at Chelsea for 13 years, making 648 appearances. He was released by Chelsea in 2014. This summer, Lampard took his first managerial job - with Championship side Derby County.

He is one of seven players, and the only midfielder, to have scored 150+ goals in the English Premier League. He has also recorded the fourth-most Premier League assists ever.

Individual honours:

Ballon d'Or: 2005 runner-up

UEFA Club Midfielder of the Year: 2008

World XI: 2005

Premier League Player of the Season: 04/05, 05/06 PFA

Premier League Team of the Year: 04,05,06

Chelsea Player Of The Year: 2004, 2005, 2009

#1 Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp is uncle to Frank Lampard

“I’m telling you now, he [Lampard] will go right to the very top. Right to the very top. ’Cos he’s got everything that is needed to be a top midfield player. His attitude is first-class. He’s got strength, he can play, he can pass and he can score goals. I couldn’t be more strong in how I feel about him.”

Harry Redknapp is uncle to Frank Lampard. Lampard played under him at West Ham United, at the beginning of his career.

Back in 1996, Lampard was just 18 years old. And the Hammers boss was adamant that Frank would go to the very top. Then, a disgruntled fan told him Lampard was not as good at Scott Canham or Matt Holland. Redknapp backed a young Lampard in front of everyone.

#2 Didier Drogba

Drogba and Lampard will forever be fondly remembered by Chelsea fans

“Frank is the best midfield player that I played with, the most intelligent and efficient.”

Didier Drogba came to Chelsea in July 2004 for a club record £24 million fee. In 8 years playing together, Lampard and Drogba won 3 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cup titles and one Champions League title.