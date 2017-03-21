10 best quotes on Ronaldinho

Brazil has always produced footballers who went on to enthral the world football stage with their dazzling feet. Many players have done this footballing country proud over the years but one has always brought a sense of completeness to the supporters' hearts - Ronaldo de Assis Moreira. Or simply Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho was not just another world class player to perform magic on the field for both club and country. He was more than a footballer in the saying's truest sense as the Brazilian was purely an emotion for his people. The smiling assassin embarrassed opponents on the field and was FC Barcelona's catalyst to success in the mid-2000s.

The inventor of the no-look pass, Ronaldinho, was often praised by ex-teammates and the legends of the game as one of the best to play the beautiful game. He was a flame of genius that burned incessantly but provided instances of his humanness during his wretched public appearances in pubs and nightclubs.

A Spanish journalist had once said, “In Madrid, the field at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium leans to the left because Alfredo Di Stéfano had played so much on this side.”

Same can be said about the enigma of the buck-toothed wizard of Brazilian football. A legend of the game, Ronaldinho was a heartbeat of an entire football loving generation. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 best quotes on the phenomenon that was Ronaldinho:

#1 Zinedine Zidane

Coming from Zizou, this statement was a testament to Ronaldinho's prowess

“Ronaldinho is total class – a very, very great player. He is quick, powerful, and has extraordinary technical qualities. He is a dribbler but is also a player who can make the play for his teammates. “He’s not really a No.10, a true organizer. He’s more a second attacker who can score goals and has the vision to make them.” - Zinedine Zidane

An iconic image of Zidane playing for France and Ronaldinho playing for Brazil defined the elegance in the game at that point. Both these players were nothing short of maestros and played the game with utmost poise. Coming from Zizou, this statement was a testament to Ronaldinho's prowess.