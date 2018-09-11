Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 best young footballers in the world - September 2018

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.74K   //    11 Sep 2018, 09:37 IST

Who i
Who is the best young footballer in the world?

A couple of weeks ago, Luka Modric was announced as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year. Shortly afterwards, Lionel Messi missed out on the final shortlist for the FIFA Best Men's Player Award, the first time the Argentinian hasn't featured among the top three players in recent memory.

These occurrences signify a changing of the guard that we all knew would eventually arrive. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated individual awards handed out by UEFA and FIFA for over a decade, but as they enter the twilight of their careers it is now time for some new, younger superstars to take their place at the peak of the game.

Luckily, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to young talent. Better youth academics, greater competition at youth level such as the UEFA Youth League, and broader scouting networks all combine to produce wonderful players who are just beginning their careers.

In the search for the next major football superstars, we have compiled a list of the 10 best young footballers in the world. We will update this list on a monthly basis to see if we can discover which player will become the first to lift a major individual award from this new generation.

There are several factors taken into account when compiling this list. First, and most importantly is age. Players must be under the age of 23 to qualify for this list. Once a player reaches their 23rd birthday, they are no longer eligible for entry as a best young footballer.

Other factors considered include market value, game time with their club, international appearances, trophies won, and average performance ratings. So, without further delay, here are the 10 best young footballers in the world for September 2018.

All market value and performance data is courtesy of transfermarkt.com and whoscored.com.

#10 Anthony Martial

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Anthony Martial - Manchester United

Age: 22

Market Value: €65 million

Club: Manchester United

Just sneaking into the list ahead of Kingsley Coman and Leon Bailey, it is easy to forget that Anthony Martial is still only 22 years old.

Having moved to Old Trafford in 2015, Martial has endured many ups and downs over the past three years. His first season in Manchester was exceptional, but he has somewhat struggled for form under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.

The summer fiasco involving rumours about a move away from the Premier League following the Frenchman's early departure from Manchester United's pre-season tour has now been put to bed. Both the player and club will hope that this will lead to Martial rediscovering his scintillating form and fulfilling his incredible potential.

If he is given an opportunity at Old Trafford this season, there is little doubt that Anthony Martial can quickly move up this list and become one of the best players in the world.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Manchester United Ousmane Dembele Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 centre-forwards aged 23 and below
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: Ozil overlooked as Matic makes midfield...
RELATED STORY
10 careers that were ended by horror tackles
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Best Young Footballers Right Now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 No. 10's in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Top 5 Players to watch in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT CAM MAL
1 - 3
 Cambodia vs Malaysia
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow WIN FRO 12:15 AM Winchester City vs Frome Town
Tomorrow YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
Tomorrow BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
Tomorrow WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
Tomorrow WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us