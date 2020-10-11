10 biggest stars left out of European squads

The ongoing international break features a bevvy of competitive games as part of the Euro 2020 playoffs, 2020-21 UEFA Nations League and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, besides a few friendlies.

Although most players have been called up by their respective national teams, a few big-name ones have been conspicuous by their absence in the international scene this week despite being seemingly fit for selection.

While that may or may not have an immediate detrimental effect on their prospects of getting more game-time at their respective clubs, most of these players would have preferred to be involved in international duty.

On that note, let us have a look at ten such big-name players, in no particular order, who were overlooked by their national teams during the ongoing international match-ups.

#10 Danny Rose (England)

Danny Rose

Left-back Danny Rose, who made his professional debut for Leeds United, has made over 200 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur amidst loan spells in a number of clubs, the last of which was Newcastle United.

Rose made his England debut in 2016 and has turned out 29 times for The Three Lions, having played in various age-group English teams and also the Great Britain team in the 2012 London Olympics.

The 30-year-old was a part of the senior England team at Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup but hasn't appeared for the national team since a pair of Euro 2020 qualifiers late last year.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only three Premier League players from 'Big Six' clubs have made three errors leading to opposition goals:



◉ David Luiz

◉ Danny Rose

◉ Virgil van Dijk



The calamitous trio? 😬 pic.twitter.com/5S1PJ2uLnI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

Advertisement

#9 Gedson Fernandes (Portugal)

Gedson Fernandes

Gedson Fernandes arrived at Tottenham Hotspur from Portuguese side Benfica but remains a fringe player for the English club as evident by his modest tally of just 13 appearances in all competitions since his arrival in England in January 2019.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the 18-month loan of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica with an option to make the transfer permanent.

#BemVindoGedson ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2020

The 21-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a winger, has appeared in various age-group teams for Portugal but has only made two appearances for the senior side.

Fernandes hasn't played for the A. Selecao since providing an assist in the Euro 2016 champions' 3-1 win against Scotland in a friendly in October 2018.

Advertisement

#8 Marcos Rojo (Argentina)

Marcos Rojo

Embattled Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, who is currently on loan at Estudiantes, continues to be overlooked by his national team.

The 30-year-old player, who featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a couple of friendlies last year, hasn't been involved in Argentina's ongoing qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rojo has also fallen out of favour at Manchester United after joining the English giants after the 2014 World Cup. The versatile player, who can play as a left-back, centre-back and winger, has been beset by injuries and is not in the plans of current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

2 - Two of Marcos Rojo's three international goals for Argentina have been scored against Nigeria (also World Cup 2014). Favourites.#NGAARG #ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cYqgfKNmH6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2018

#7 Phil Jones (England)

Advertisement

Phil Jones

Phil Jones is one of the last-remaining Manchester United players from the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

However, the versatile centre-back, who can also slot in at right-back and defensive midfield, isn't a regular fixture at the club as a combination of poor form and injuries haven't helped his cause.

Jones hasn't played for England since a 0-2 defeat to Belgium in the third-place playoff game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

1 - Phil Jones is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal during a Champions League match since Phil Jones also did so back in November 2011 v Benfica. Calamity. #VALMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2018

Despite his stop-start appearances, Jones signed a new four-year contract with the club in 2019, and early this year, he scored his first goal in club football in nearly six years.