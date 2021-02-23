10 clubs with the most trophies in the 21st century

For all the inherent beauty of football, titles remain the true measure of success.

Managers devise tactics to outsmart the opposition and win games, with or without the aesthetic aspect. That makes sense, as it is winning that matters at the end of the day and not how well a team played. If a team wins by playing beautiful football, that's always a welcome bonus.

With the growing commercialisation of the game, managers are expected to hit the ground running and deliver silverware. On that note, let's have a look at the ten most successful teams since the turn of the century.

#10 Auckland City FC (New Zealand) - 33 trophies

Auckland City FC have won 33 trophies in the 21st century

Auckland City FC are one of the newest teams to make this list.

Founded in 2004, Auckland City have already won a staggering eight titles in the ASB Premiership, the top tier of New Zealand football.

The Navy Blues are nine-time winners of the OFC Champions League. They have also won five ASB Charity Cups and as many National Youth League titles among other domestic and continental honours.

📺 VIDEO - Emiliano Tade's Home XI #NavyBlues all-time top goalscorer Emiliano Tade presents his Home XI. @Clayton_Lewis10 - you're up next!



🔵⚪ #StrengthInUnity pic.twitter.com/eqd07zY7Dv — Auckland City FC (@AucklandCity_FC) March 28, 2020

Advertisement

Auckland City FC have a cumulative roster value of €4.35 million, with 32-year-old forward Emiliano Tado (€450,000) being their most valuable player.

#9 Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - 33 trophies

Sheriff Tiraspol have won 33 trophies this century

Founded in 1997, Sheriff Tiraspol are a young football club. However, they have already achieved a lot of success during their two-and-a-half decades of existence.

The record Moldovan champions have won all 18 league titles this century while also triumphing nine times in the Moldovan Cup.

Sheriff Tiraspol have a team valuation of €9.08 million. 30-year-old centre-back and captain Veaceslav Posmac (€700,000) is their most valuable player.

#8 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - 33 trophies

Advertisement

Dinamo Zagreb have won 33 trophies since the turn of the century

Founded in 1945 after the disbandment of its predecessor HSK Gradanski, Dinamo Zagreb are record 21-time Croatian First League winners.

A former winner of the Yugoslav First League (before the breakup of Yugoslavia), Dinamo Zagreb have won 16 league titles since the turn of the century. The Modri have also triumphed eleven times in the Croatia Cup.

They have a total roster value of €103.35 million, with 19-year-old centre-back Josko Gvardiol (€16 million) being their most valuable player.

Dinamo Zagreb made the Europa League Round of 16 in 2018-19 for their best showing in continental competitions. However, this season, they conceded only one goal in the group stage of the competition and look poised for a deep run.

🇭🇷 Joško Gvardiol 💪



Dinamo Zagreb had the best defensive record in the group stage, conceding just 1 goal 👏👏👏@gnkdinamo | #UEL pic.twitter.com/wN589c9let — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) January 5, 2021

#7 Celtic (Scotland) - 33 trophies

Advertisement

Celtic have won 33 trophies this century

With a history dating back to the 19th century, Celtic are one of the most successful clubs in the history of the game.

The 51-time Scottish champions have been the team to beat in Scotland since the turn of the century, racking up 15 league titles, the last nine coming on the trot.

Last season, the Hoops won a staggering seventh domestic treble, their fourth on the trot (quadruple treble) and fifth this century.

The 1966-67 European Cup winners have a squad valued at €99.7 million, with 23-year-old forward Odsonne Edouard (€15 million) their most valuable player.