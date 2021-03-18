10 most expensive transfers in Juventus history

Juventus are one of the biggest football clubs in Europe and are definitely the most successful one in Italy.

The Bianconeri have won a record 36 Serie A titles, winning the last nine on the trot, among a bevy of domestic and continental honours.

Considering their rich pedigree, many world-class players have worn the famous Juventus jersey over the years. The likes of Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Pavel Nedved, Gianluigi Buffon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are some of the big-name players who have played for Juventus.

Ten most expensive transfers made by Juventus:

Juventus have the highest wage bill of any Italian club, as they feature some of the best players in the game.

On that note, let's have a look at the ten most expensive transfers made by Juventus in their history.

#10 Paulo Dybala - €40 million (2015)

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has been a standout player for Juventus since arriving from Palermo in the summer of 2015.

The Argentine, who prefers to play as a second striker, is on the cusp of 100 goals for Juventus, having scored 98 times in 244 games in all competitions for the club.

Dybala has been a key player for Juventus in their last five Serie A-winning campaigns and has performed well in Europe too.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A season by numbers:



❍ 33 games

❍ 69 chances created

❍ 65 take-ons completed

❍ 13 Big Chance Created

❍ 11 goals

❍ 6 assists

❍ 1 title



MVP.

Dybala may be having an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign, owing to injury and poor form, but there's no denying the quality of the diminutive Argentine when he's on song.

#9 Federico Bernardeschi - €40 million (2017)

Federico Bernardeschi

Federico Bernardeschi joined Juventus from Fiorentina in 2017. The right winger arrived in Turin with a lot of hype, but he has been unable to live up to his potential so far.

A return of ten goals and 18 assists in over 140 games is a grossly underwhelming return for a player of Bernardeschi's calibre.

📊 | Bernardeschi stats vs Spezia:



➖29 minutes played

• 85.7%➖Passes completed

• 1/1 Accurate crosses

• 1/3 Ground duels won

• 1 Clearance

• 3 Key passes

• 2 Big chances created



Under Andrea Pirlo, the player has shown his versatility while operating in a wing-back role, but the jury is still out on Bernardeschi.

#8 Douglas Costa - €40 million (2017)

Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa, like Bernardeschi, arrived at Juventus with a lot of fanfare but has largely failed to live up to his potential.

In his debut campaign in 2017-18, albeit on loan, Costa scored six goals and provided 13 assists, prompting Juventus to shell out €40 million to Bayern Munich to make the transfer permanent.

However, in his subsequent two campaigns, Costa made news for all the wrong reasons - spitting and headbutting opponents - before Juventus sent the Brazilian back to Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has been banned for 4 matches for spitting in the face of Sassuolo's Federico Di Francesco in last weekend's game in Turin.

With the left winger scoring just once in 20 games for Bayern Munich, the Bavarian giants are unlikely to buy him permanently, while an uncertain future awaits him at Juventus.

#7 Joao Cancelo - €40.4 million (2018)

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2018 and had a decent debut campaign for the Bianconeri.

The Portuguese right-back scored once and produced five assists as he helped Juventus win an eighth consecutive Scudetto and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, he was bizarrely deemed surplus to requirements for the very next campaign, as Manchester City shelled out about €65 million to make him the most expensive right-back in history at that time.

The 24-year-old has become a key player for Pep Guardiola, leaving Juventus wondering what might have been.

