10 most expensive transfers in Premier League history

Since the inception of the cash-rich Premier League in 1992, the English top-flight has continued to grow in stature over the years and is the most talked-about league in world football.

While the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have always competed on the top end of the table since the Premier League began, Roman Abramovich's takeover of Chelsea in the 2000s made the Blues a force to be reckoned with.

Manchester City's multi-billionaire purchase a little over a decade ago led to one of the most seismic changes in football history, as the Cityzens established themselves as a global superpower.

Premier League's riches at an all-time high currently

Jadon Sancho could become the most expensive player in Premier League history this month

In the age of growing transfer fees, English clubs have not refrained from spending big and have consistently splurged more on transfer fees than the rest of the top-five leagues in Europe.

Jadon Sancho's rumoured move to Manchester United has caused quite the stir, as the Englishman edges closer to a stunning switch to Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho's rumoured move to Manchester United has caused quite the stir, as the Englishman edges closer to a stunning switch to Old Trafford. If his move were to go through, the 20-year-old would become the most expensive purchase in Premier League history, with his transfer fee believed to be in the region of £108 million.

As we wait for more news on that, here are the ten most expensive signings in Premier League's illustrious history as things stand.

#10 Riyad Mahrez | £60 million, 2018

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

After a drawn-out transfer saga with Leicester City, Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City in the summer of 2018. Having spearheaded the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League triumph, the Algerian winger sealed a £60 million move to the Etihad Stadium to continue adding trophies to his cabinet.

So far, the move has paid dividends for all parties involved. Playing under one of the greatest managers of this generation in Pep Guardiola, Mahrez has become a key player for the Cityzens and played a pivotal role in their historic domestic treble-winning season.

After the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich this summer, the 29-year-old is an indispensable member of the team with his skill on the ball.

Note: All transfer fees are correct as of transfermarkt.com

#9 Rodri | £63 million, 2019

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Another Manchester City player on the list, Rodri joined the club in the summer of 2019 as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. Hailed as Sergio Busquets's heir for Spain, the defensive midfielder showed flashes of brilliance in what was a season of adaptation for him.

Blessed with incredible in-game awareness and an excellent passing range, Rodri has all the tools to become one of the best players in the world in his position.



🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/z8XAvjOZ1Z — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020

Blessed with incredible in-game awareness and an excellent passing range, Rodri has all the tools to become one of the best players in the world in his position. The 24-year-old's £63 million release clause was triggered by the Cityzens, who moved quickly to secure his signature.

Rodri is the present and the future for Manchester City and will look to build on his decent first season in the Premier League.

