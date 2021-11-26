10 facts you might not know about prospective Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly set to be appointed as Manchester United's interim manager. The German coach is expected to usher in a new era at Old Trafford by building on the structure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has created at the club.

Ralf Rangnick has been working as the Head of Sports and Development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow. He is known for being one of the best tacticians the game has ever seen and could prove to be an inspired appointment at Manchester United.

After serving as interim manager, Rangnick is set to work as a consultant at the club for two years. This means that he is likely to have a say over who the next permanent manager at Manchester United is going to be.

Without a doubt, this is a step in a positive direction for Manchester United. Without further ado, take a look at 10 facts you might not know about Ralf Rangnick.

#10 Prospective Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is credited with inventing gegenpressing

🇩🇪 Former Stuttgart, Schalke and RB Leipzig manager who oversaw the latter's rise to the top of the Bundesliga

💡 Invented Gegenpressing, an attack-minded form of defending

🇷🇺 Current Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow



Gegenpressing is an extreme form of forward pressing whereby teams attempt to regain possession immediately after losing the ball. Thirequirestem needs each attacker to press the opposition when their team loses possession. This is the system that Jurgen Klopp has used to great effect at Liverpool.

Rangnick is also known for popularizing zonal marking. His teams are known for playing high-octane attacking football as well and he will fit right in at Manchester United.

#9 Rangnick went into management at the age of 25

Manchester United are getting a very experienced coach

Ralf Rangnick had a rather short playing career. He largely played in the lower divisions in Germany and had a small stint at English club Southwick while he was studying at the University of Sussex.

His tactical intelligence and strategic talents were noted early and he became a player coach at FC Viktoria Backnang in 1983.

#8 AC Milan's Arrigo Sacchi is Ralf Rangnick's role model

Former Italy national team and AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi

Ralf Rangnick used to get videos of Arrigo Sacchi's AC Milan sent to him from Italy. Rangnick was reportedly co-writing coaching manuals at the time. He studied AC Milan's positioning and pressing in great detail. It is claimed that Rangnick obsessively rewinding and playing these tapes caused his VCR to break down.

Sachi managed AC Milan in two stints between 1987-1991 and 1996-1997. He won a Serie A title in the 1987-88 season and also won back-to-back European Cups. He was also the coach of the Italian national team that finished as runners-up in the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

#7 Ralf Rangnick rejected interim role at Chelsea

Chelsea had approached Ralf Rangnick when they were looking for an interim coach following the sacking of Frank Lampard. However, Rangnick reportedly rejected the chance to be interim coach for four months as he believed he'd just be seen as a 'lame duck' who just comes and goes.

#6 He won took third-division side Ulm to the Bundesliga

Ralf Rangnick at Ulm 1846

Rangnick was a former player of Ulm 1846. He returned to the club as manager in 1997. Rangnick first earned promotion to Bundesliga 2 before taking them to the German top flight for the first time in their history in 2000.

