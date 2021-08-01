10 footballers who returned to play for their boyhood clubs

"There's no place like home" is such a cliche line in Hollywood and daily life, but it's not often the case in football.

For players like Arjen Robben, there really is no place like home. Although the enigmatic winger retired from Bayern Munich after a decade with the German champions, he made headlines last year when he came out of retirement to sign for his Dutch boyhood club FC Groningen.

Injuries plagued much of his season, and he didn't spend enough time on the pitch. However, he made seven appearances and scored two goals, not bad for a 37-year-old retired winger!

Two weeks ago, however, he announced his (second) retirement with a simple statement thanking everyone.

However, he's joined a golden list of players who have made the decision to return to the club that raised them. So, in light of recent events in the Netherlands, let's take a look at 10 players who - like Bayern's famous winger - chose to go home.

10. Dani Alves - Sao Paulo

Perhaps one of the most brilliant right-backs in recent football history, Dani Alves embodied the Football Manager definition of the Complete Wing Back. In his prime at Barcelona, the Brazilian was churning in more than ten assists per season.

Making way for younger players in the Barca squad, he plyed his trade at Juventus before settling with PSG. After dispelling injury concerns and providing 7 assists to aid PSG in their latest conquest of French football, he captained the Brazilian National team to Copa America glory.

Although rumor mills placed the 37-year-old in line for a return to Camp Nou, he surprised everyone by signing a three-year contract at Sao Paulo, his boyhood club. After 17 years of dominating the right-back position in Europe, Alves is back home.

9. Wayne Rooney - Everton

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Sir Alex Ferguson has been duly credited for bringing this Manchester United legend to the limelight at Old Trafford. Spending much of his career with the Red Devils, Wayne Rooney eventually made the decision to return to his boyhood club Everton.

It isn't often that your boyhood club is a contender for the Europa League spot in the English Premier League, but it certainly didn't stop the then-32-year-old from scoring 11 goals from a deeper role on the pitch.

Since then, he's played for DC United in the US, as well as Derby County. The 35-year-old has hung up his boots and currently manages Derby.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar