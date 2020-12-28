10 games without a goal: Why it’s time for Frank Lampard to drop Timo Werner

For the first time this season, Frank Lampard hanged Timo Werner out to dry following Chelsea’s disappointing 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The Chelsea manager watched his big-money striker draw another blank as the Gunners ran out 3-1 winners at the Emirates. By failing to score against Arsenal, Timo Werner has now gone 10 games in all competitions without a goal.

Through it all, Lampard has always defended the German striker, but the Blues boss appears to be losing his patience. The 24-year-old is a very talented player but is currently struggling to adjust to the Premier League.

The English game has proved to be very difficult for foreign imports. Very few players have managed to take the Premier League by storm. Werner’s goal drought is made worse by the fact that his performances have been below par too, a big concern for his manager.

Timo Werner's shooting in his last 10 games for Chelsea:



✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘✘



20 shots. 8 Big Chances. 0 goals. (@eToro) pic.twitter.com/NVYdEdcSud — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

Timo Werner's current form doesn't merit a starting place

Lampard admitted that the German offered next to nothing with or without the ball against Arsenal, and was taken off at half-time.

Timo Werner probably had his worst performance in a Chelsea shirt against the Gunners and, per his current form, doesn’t warrant a place in the starting line-up.

"For today, Timo wasn't giving us enough with or without the ball. Some of it we have to give him time. I keep saying the same thing because it's a different league but we also have to get there quickly,” Lampard said after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"We'll see about the tiredness - I'll have a conversation with him. But I felt I had to make changes to change the course of the match."

Advertisement

As Lampard suggested, Timo Werner's talent is unquestionable. However, he'll have to adapt quickly if he wants to be Chelsea's center-forward.

As it stands, Werner is being played ahead of Olivier Giroud, who has been more clinical in front of goal. As Chelsea prepare to face Aston Villa on Monday, it would be shrewd on Lampard’s part to take Timo Werner out of the firing line.

The player has proved to be short of confidence and his deteriorating form is enough reason to leave him on the bench. Chelsea are in dire need of a win to bounce back from last week’s disaster at the Emirates but only in-form players can deliver that.