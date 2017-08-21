10 greatest Chelsea players of Roman Abramovich-era

We rank the 10 greatest players to play in Abramovich's time.

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 20:03 IST

Ever since Chelsea was formed in 1905, the club has had a number of great players don the blue jersey - Gianfranco Zola, Peter Osgood, Roy Bentley to name a few but the club was not considered as one of England's finest.

However, when Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003, there has been no looking back for the Blues. Chelsea have won 14 trophies since then - five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UCL and a Europa League.

And there have been various players who have helped the Blues climb up the ladder. Here, we rank the 10 greatest Chelsea players to play in Roman Abramovic's time.

Note: This list is not about players bought under Roman's time, but those who have played during his time.

#10 Cesar Azpilicueta

The player is a fan favourite

"Mr consistent" or "Dave" as most would call him, Cesar Azpilicueta was an absolute steal for just £7 million. Missing just one game over the last two seasons, there is no doubt that the Spaniard is one of the best players to have played for the Blues.

After the departure of John Terry, most of the fans wanted him to be the next captain, but it was the centre-back, Gary Cahill who was bestowed the responsibility. Nonetheless, Dave was made the vice-captain of the club.

The full-back played a crucial part in Chelsea winning the Premier League twice in the last three years. The unsung hero for the Blues, the player has become an integral part of the club.

The Blues might not have made a great start to their campaign, but the fans have a lot of expectations from the 27-year old. The fans would want him to stay at Stamford Bridge for as long as possible and become a club legend.