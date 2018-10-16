×
10 greatest Frenchmen to play in the English Premier League

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
389   //    16 Oct 2018, 01:00 IST

The Premier League is synonymous with entertainment, last minute drama, high octane matches and what not, the league defines pleasure. The English Premier League has been blessed to witness some of the greats of the game. The beautiful fields have been graced by some supreme domestic and foreign talent.

Talking about foreign talents, there stands one historic nation which has been one of the topmost exporters of talent to the Premier League. A country which personifies class, France.

French players are known for their class on the ball, individual brilliance and not to forget their rock solid mentality. The country blessed to have lifted the prestigious FIFA World Cup is home to some of the league's greats. Here we list the top 10 Frenchmen to have ever played in the English Premier League.

#10 Paul Pogba 

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The flamboyant midfielder is famous for his skilful game, long-range shooting and vibrant hairstyles. The Manchester United man has been a jolly character on the field. Whenever the Frenchman rolls the ball in the midfield you can sense the opposition in trouble.

Pogba is capable of avoiding obstacles and picking a sharp defense splitting pass.

He was instrumental in France's World Cup triumph in Russia as Les Bleus claimed their 2nd world title but has had an on and off time at United with his on-field form being a constant topic of debate for most of his time in England.

Sir Alex might consider selling Pogba for free to Juventus as his biggest mistake as the Frenchman returned years later for a world record fee of 105 million euros.

Expectations have been high on Paul Pogba owing to this enormous transfer fee but the Premier League devotees understand his footballing ability and believe Pogba will be the top dog in world football in future.

1 / 10 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Thierry Henry Eric Cantona Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10
