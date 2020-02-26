10 greatest Real Madrid players of this century

Real Madrid have had many great players since the inception of the 21st century

Real Madrid have emerged as one of the most successful European clubs in this century. The Spanish giants have won a host of trophies in the last few decades, with no club currently boasting more Champions League titles than them in that period.

From the strictly Galactico era to the current generation, a host of exceptional players have donned the white jersey of Los Blancos. The Madrid giants have had some of the most entertaining forwards in recent years, and they haven't lacked in defensive charisma either. Meanwhile, some of the best midfield and goalkeeping talents have also made their marks at the Santiago Bernabeu since the start of the 21st century.

Having said that, we take a look at the 10 greatest Real Madrid players of this century:

#10 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has quietly achieved legendary status at Real Madrid

Many talented midfielders have passed through Real Madrid in this century, but very few can claim to have made an impact like Toni Kroos.

The quiet German joined Los Blancos from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 and he hasn’t looked back since. He has helped the club win four Champions League titles, three of which came consecutively in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Not only is he good with both feet, but he also has a great eye for the final pass.

The 30-year-old may not have received the deserved credit for his impeccable performances at the Bernabeu but he is definitely one of Real Madrid’s greatest players in this century.

#9 Ronaldo Nazario Lima

Ronaldo was plagued by injuries during his time at Real Madrid

Ronaldo Nazario Lima spent five years at Real Madrid in what could best be described as a mixed spell. The Brazilian was often beset by issues of injury, but he still managed to leave his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When he joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in 2002, he was the biggest personality in world football. Although he never managed to win the Champion League with Los Blancos, he scored many goals and won a series of other trophies with the club.

Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2007, having scored an astonishing 83 goals in 127 games in all competitions.

