Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
759   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:19 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League
Premier League is about to commence in a week

The premier league is the most enthralling league in the world. Players from all around the globe have the graced the English soil over the years. From Germany to Ghana, the Premier League has witnessed some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Amongst these multitudes of nations, there lies a certain nation on the Iberian Peninsula that has certainly provided the Premier League fans with the most skillful players, most of whom have weaved a certain magic while gracing these shores. It is none other than Spain about whom we are talking about.

Spain has been a superpower when it comes to the footballing talent. The Spanish footballers are known to exhibit total football which is all about the fluidity of the game. Throughout all these years, many Spanish players have stepped on the field to represent the English clubs and it is fair to say a lot of them succeded.

Here we look at the top 10 Spanish players to have graced the British shores and to put it into context, this list is completely based on the performance of an individual in England and not their overall legacy:


#10 Mikel Arteta

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League
Arteta made 284 league appearances across 12 seasons

The sole reason for Arteta's presence on this list of great Spanish players is his longevity in the Premier League accompanied by a calm and composed playing style. Arteta played for 2 Premier League teams – Everton and Arsenal. The Spaniard was one of the best defensive midfielders and grabbed many eyeballs for his superb displays.

Arteta spent 6 years at Everton where he actually established himself as a creative hub of the team. The Spaniard won the Everton player of the year award twice and attracted interests from top European clubs on a yearly basis.

Arteta finally got his reward with a move to the Emirates in 2011 and quickly became a fan favorite. The legendary French manager often entrusted Arteta with the penalty duties and the Spaniard duly obliged.

During his 5 year stay with the Gunners, Mikel won 2 FA cups as well as two Community Shields. He was tipped to be their new manager following Arsene Wenger's departure but the instead the Job went to Unai Emery.

Arteta's stay in the premier lasted a mammoth 12 years during which he showcased him calm and composed approach on the field very often. Born in the Basque country, Arteta came from the home of great footballers. He started his career alongside Xabi Alonso at Antiguoko.






Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Fernando Torres David De Gea
Contact Us Advertise with Us