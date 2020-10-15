10 highest-paid players in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

The English Premier League is the richest football league in the world. Last season, as many as six clubs in the competition had annual player salaries exceeding $5 million.

To put that figure into perspective, only Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus and the La Liga trio of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid doled out heftier player wages.

Ten highest-paid players in the 2020-21 English Premier League

Considering the global appeal of the English top-flight and the competitive nature of its games, some of the finest players in the sport ply their trade in the English Premier League.

The competition has consistently attracted the best in business, and the 2020-21 season has been no exception in this regard despite the COVID-19 outbreak wrecking the finances of most clubs in the continent.

On that note, let us have a look at the ten most well-paid players in the ongoing 2020-21 season of the Premier League.

#10 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) - £220,000 per week

Gareth Bale

After a torrid time at Real Madrid where he fell out of favour with Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Bale has returned to the Premier League to reunite with his former club Tottenham Hotspur, albeit in a loan-deal.

The relationship between the manager and the player had exacerbated to such an extent that Bale hardly appeared for the side in the La Liga restart as Madrid romped to their first title triumph in three years.

Madrid were so desperate to see the back of Bale that they have reportedly agreed to pay more than 50% of the player's £600,000-a-week wage, with Spurs set to pay £220,000 a week to the on-loan player.

Bale last played in the Premier League in 2012-13, scoring 21 goals and providing nine assists to earn a dream move to the Spanish capital.

The Welshman would look to prove his detractors wrong by excelling at the club where he first made his name. Bale, however, is injured at the moment and is yet to make his 'second' debut at Spurs.

#9 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - £230,135 per week

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has the most goals by a foreign player in Premier League history.

Ever since his arrival at City in the summer of 2011, the Argentine striker has netted at least 12 league goals every season and has had more than 20 goal-contributions in the competition in all but one of his seasons in the blue side of Manchester.

176 - Sergio Agüero is now the outright fifth-highest scoring player in Premier League history, and has scored more goals than any overseas player:



Alan Shearer 260

Wayne Rooney 208

Andrew Cole 187

Frank Lampard 177

Sergio Agüero 176



Phenom. pic.twitter.com/SgQRZS1jrj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

The 32-year-old, who is currently out with an injury, is an out-and-out central striker but has also displayed versatility in playing across a bevvy of positions in the attacking-third.

#8 Anthony Martial (Manchester United) - £250,000 per week

Anthony Martial

After an indifferent few campaigns, Anthony Martial enjoyed the most prolific season for Manchester United in 2019-20.

The Frenchman's 17 Premier League goals helped the Old Trafford club clinch third place on the last day of the season to return to the Champions League. In the process, the former Monaco marksman became the tenth different player to net 50 Premier League goals for the most successful club in English top-flight history.

10 - Anthony Martial is the 10th different player to score 50 Premier League goals for @ManUtd - no team has had more different players reach the milestone for them in the competition. Nifty. #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/efFIetKQ1n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2020

Martial, who can play both as a centre-forward as well as on the wings, is one of the highest-earning strikers in the Premier League at the moment.

#7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £250,000

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of the few bright sparks for a largely lacklustre Arsenal side since his arrival at the Premier League club in February 2018.

The Gabon international made an instant impact at the Emirates Stadium, scoring ten goals in the second half of the 2017-18 Premier League before producing successive 22-goal seasons in his next two campaigns in the competition.

65 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 65 goals in all competitions for Arsenal; since his debut for the club in February 2018, the only Premier League player with more in this period is Mohamed Salah (68). Star. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wxBp93Rab7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2020

The Arsenal captain, who has made a slow start to the ongoing season by netting only once in four games, has scored at least 13 league goals in nine successive seasons for three different top-five league clubs.

Perhaps bizarrely, Aubameyang, despite his massive impact at the club, is not Arsenal's highest-paid player.