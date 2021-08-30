10 interesting stats from Gameweek 3 of 2021-22 Premier League

The 2021-22 edition of the Premier League continues to produce shocks and surprises galore.

While champions Manchester City have got their campaign up and running with consecutive 5-0 wins, Arsenal have plummeted to the bottom of the pile; the Gunners are without a point or a goal after three games.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Brentford are one of seven undefeated teams after three rounds of games in the 2021-22 Premier League, with leaders Tottenham Hotspur the only team to win all three of their games.

Elsewhere, teenager Mason Greenwood bagged a landmark goal in a historic win for Manchester United, while Liverpool and Chelsea conceded their first goals of the campaign in a 1-1 draw between the two teams at Anfield.

On that note, here's a look at ten interesting stats from a riveting Gameweek 3 of the 2021-22 Premier League:

#10 Michail Antonio becomes the first West Ham player to score 50 Premier League goals

Michail Antonio of West Ham United

By scoring in his team's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, Michail Antonio brought up his 50th goal in the Premier League for West Ham United.

It marked the third straight game this season the Jamaican forward found the back of the net in, as Antonio became the first West Ham player to score 50 Premier League goals.

Before this season, Antonio had 46 Premier League goals in 159 games. In 2021-22, the 31-year-old has one apiece against Newcastle and Crystal Palace, either side of a brace against Leicester City.

Considering his rousing start to the new season, Antonio, who scored ten Premier League goals in each of his last two campaigns, could have his best campaign in the competition in 2021-22.

#9 Son Heung-Min becomes the 16th Tottenham Hotspur player to make 200 Premier League appearances

Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min has been on a tear since the start of the 2020-21 Premier League. Continuing his good start to the 2021-22 campaign, the South Korean marked his 200th game in the competition by scoring the winner against Watford with a sumptuous free-kick.

In the process, the South Korean winger became the 16th Tottenham Hotspur player to appear in 200 games in the Premier League.

Son Heung-Min has now scored 19 goals in his last 40 Premier League games since the start of last season, including two of Spurs' three this campaign. He has also tallied ten assists during this period.

#8 For the first time in 65 years, Arsenal have lost their first three league games of a season

Arsenal slumped to a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Continuing their wretched start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, ten-man Arsenal slumped to a 5-0 defeat at defending champions Manchester United.

After defeats at newly promoted Brentford on the opening weekend and against Chelsea in their next game, the Gunners have now lost their first three games in a league season for the first time since 1955-56.

Arsenal fell 2-0 at Brentford in their first game of the new season before losing by the same scoreline at home to Chelsea.

To compound matters, Mikel Arteta's men have also not scored in each of their three Premier League games this season, so the international break couldn't have come at a better time for the embattled Gunners.

#7 For the first time in 47 years, Arsenal are bottom of the league table after three games

Arsenal are in free fall at the moment.

Staying with Arsenal, the Gunners have been in free fall after failing to qualify for Europe last season for the first time in more than two decades.

Despite splurging in the market this summer, Mikel Arteta's men are without a point or a goal scored after three games this season. With an abysmal goal difference of -9, the Gunners are now rock-bottom of the fledgling Premier League season.

It is the first time in almost 50 years, Arsenal are bottom of the league table after playing at least three games.

As if to add insult to injury, it also marked the first time in English top-flight history that Arsenal are bottom of the league table and their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are atop the pile on the same day.

