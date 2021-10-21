10 interesting stats from Matchday 3 | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

There were goals galore on an exhilarating Matchday 3 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

The third matchday of this season's competition saw most of the top teams take all three points, albeit in contrasting fashion. Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Ajax were among the big winners on matchday. Meanwhile, Manchester United and PSG had to overcome deficits to emerge victorious.

In other results, Barcelona got off the mark in this season's competition, thanks to a landmark strike by Gerard Pique. Elsewhere, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann also grabbed headlines, albeit for contrasting reasons.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most interesting stats from Matchday 3 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League:

#10 Yeremi Pino becomes the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his birthday

Yeremi Pino exults after scoring in the Champions League.

Yeremi Pino made history in Villarreal's 4-1 win over the Young Boys on Matchday 3 of this season's Champions League.

The teenager, who opened the scoring for the visitors in Switzerland, became the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his birthday. Pino has only made his debut in the competition this season.

The 19-year-old now has one goal in three games in the Champions League.

#9 Manchester United become the second team to win three Champions League games from 2-0 down

Manchester United left it late to beat Atalanta.

Manchester United got off to a calamitous start in their home game against Atalanta as the visitors went two goals to the good in the first half-hour. That spurred the hosts into action, though, and United scored thrice without reply in the second half to take all three points.

In the process, the Red Devils became only the second team in Champions League history to win a game after going two goals down. Arsenal are the only team in competition's history to win three games from a 2-0 deficit.

With their second win in three games this season, United are top of their group, ahead of second-placed Villarreal, who have four points.

#8 Borussia Dortmund suffer their heaviest defeat in the Champions League

Borussia Dortmund suffered their heaviest Champions League defeat in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

In a top-of-the-table clash in Group C, Borussia Dortmund traveled to Ajax on Matchday 3.

Both teams had won their first two group games this season, so something had to give when the two locked horns on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it was BvB who came unstuck in Amsterdam, conceding four unanswered goals to endure their heaviest-ever Champions League defeat.

Dortmund will hope for a swift turnaround in fortunes when they welcome the Eredivisie giants on Matchday 4 in two weeks.

#7 Sebastien Haller becomes the second player to score six goals after three Champions League games

Sebastien Haller scored for the third Champions League game running.

Sebastien Haller continued his fine start to life in the Champions League when he scored for the third game running on Matchday 3.

After becoming the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut, Haller scored in Ajax's 2-0 win over Besiktas. The striker added to his tally against BvB as the Eredivisie giants ran out 4-0 winners on the night. His latest Champions League goal means Haller has become only the second player to score six goals in his first three Champions League games.

Erling Haaland is the only player to do so, scoring six times in his first three games in the competition two seasons ago. Haaland, who was in action on the night, drew a rare blank in the Champions League as BvB slumped to a heavy defeat.

