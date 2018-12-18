ISL 2018-19: Power rankings from the Indian Super League - December

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 172 // 18 Dec 2018, 12:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Modou Sougou of Mumbai City FC became the first player to score four goals in an ISL match. But does he make our top 10?

The Indian Super League (ISL) will enter its latter half of the season only next year. All the matches for 2018 are over and the league has taken a break as the Indian national football team will participate in AFC Asian Cup starting in January 2019.

The initial phase of the November fixtures showed a picture of what was to come this year. The matches that followed the international break last month were exciting, fun and left the audience at the edge of their seats.

After a mixture of good and a few boring days of football, Bengaluru FC have remained unbeaten and retained the top spot on the points table with 27 points. Mumbai City have climbed up to the second spot, closely followed by FC Goa and NorthEast United respectively. However, the tight run for the top four limits to Jamshedpur FC and ATK in the fifth and sixth positions.

The clubs at the bottom half of the table have a huge task in catching up to the rest. Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC are already out of the contention for the ISL playoffs. The biggest disappointment, however, has been Kerala Blasters, who have not won since their opening day victory over ATK.

ALSO READ: Kerala Blasters sack coach David James

The conditions of most of the teams can be directly pointed out to the performance of the players. While teams like BFC have been dominating with both individual and team performances, few other clubs have been completely miffed with the players they paid prices for.

Here, we see the Top 10 Ranked Players for the month of December based on Sportskeeda's Ranking formula.

ALSO READ: ISL Power Rankings - November

#10 Federico Gallego - NorthEast United (No Rise)

The presence of a player like Federico Gallego in the midfield has been a key factor in the Highlanders staying in the top 4.

Advertisement

The Uruguayan has kept his services intact for a second consecutive month. Federico Gallego has retained his 10th spot in the player rankings. Without any doubt, Gallego can be called one of those strong pillars on which the NorthEast United depends on.

The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances this season and scored three goals. He has also provided five assists to the team. A surprising, but valuable contribution from the player has come on the defensive side. Just how Gallego started, he has been supporting the defenders well with 31 tackles and 11 interceptions.

The presence of a player like Federico Gallego in the midfield has been a key factor in the Highlanders staying in the top four.

Sportskeeda Rating - 23.3

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement