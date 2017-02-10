10 most magically gifted players of all time

Football has had its share of magically gifted footballers, and we pick out the ten best of All Time.

10 Feb 2017

Magic: the power of apparently influencing events by using mysterious or supernatural forces. Also see, wonderful; exciting. There are times when you watch football on your telly, or in your neighborhood, or in a stadium and you go “how in the blue hell did he just do that?”. We’ve all been there, and we all remember just what a rush of pure adrenaline it is witness something magical.

There are a special few footballers who have made their living by making crowds, and TV audiences, go “wow” time after time, and here we attempt to pick out ten of the most magically gifted of them all.

#10. Jay Jay Okocha

”He’ s so good they named him twice” they sang, and for good reason. Bolton had never seen a player quite so gifted – and still, hasn’t. Jay Jay Okocha came from PSG on a free in 2002 and took the Premier League by storm. Loose-limbed and rubbery-boned, the Nigerian left defenders with – to use that classic Alex Ferguson phrase – “twisted blood”.

He rabona-ed pinpoint sixty-yard passes, rainbow-flicked balls over angry Irishmen (read Roy Keane), sat defenders on the ground and raised the hairs on the back of your neck regardless of affiliation. This is not to say he was all style and no substance... he had excellent passing range, unmatched technique (innumerable volleys and freekicks stand evidence of that) and a keen eye for goal. He may never have won anything of matter – other than the ‘94 AFCON – but sometimes magic doesn’t need the validation of silverware. It simply is.

So forget the fact that we have ignored many more successful players to include him on this list. Just enjoy the magic