10 most valuable footballers in the world

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.29K // 12 Jul 2018, 16:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Footballers are transferred for ridiculously high amounts these days. The eye-watering transfers of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, Countinho's move to Barcelona and the most recent sensational switch of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus are just a few testaments to the aforementioned statement which signify that owners do not scruple in lashing out millions to buy top quality players.

In a football world reigned by forwards, it goes without saying that the subsequent list has been dominated by strikers and attacking players. After all, the footballers on the scorecard are the most popular ones in the sport and the players up front stand the best chance to leather the ball into the back of the net. In consequence, their market values are customarily higher in comparison with goalkeepers and defenders.

Market values for a particular player are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability and ability to sell shirts. So without further ado, let us take a look at the 10 most valuable players in world football at the moment:

Values courtesy – Transfermarkt

Note: Market values represent what their actual price in the transfer market is supposed to be and not the current inflated amounts.

#10 Antoine Griezmann - £90 million

Over the course of the past few years, Antoine Griezmann has merchandised himself as one of the best centre-forwards in the modern football. Latterly, he was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona which he snubbed at the start of the World Cup 2018, throwing La Blaugrana's transfer plans into utter disarray.

Also Read: 3 players Barcelona could sign in place of Antoine Griezmann

The 27-year-old has proved to be an instrumental figure in France's road to the World Cup final, managing 3 goals and engineering 2 assists in the process. On top of that, the Frenchman was particularly impressive in the 2017-18 season where he inspired Atletico Madrid to their third Europa League title.

With the former Real Sociedad star only 27 years old and enjoying the peak of his career, it won't be surprising if his market value crosses the £100 million barrier in the coming months.