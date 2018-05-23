Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal

    Arsenal have suffered many humiliating defeats under Wenger. Here are 10 of the worst.

    Sarthak Singh
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 17:40 IST

    Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League
    Arsenal have suffered many humiliating defeats under Arsene Wenger.

    Arsene Wenger was one of the longest-serving managers in the modern day football. He is known for crafting young players into world-class talents. Thiery Herny, Cesc Fabregas, and Robin Van Persie are some of the best players he has developed.

    The Frenchman has spent 22 years with the London club and now his time with Gunners has officially come to an end. Unai Emery has been appointed as his replacement.

    His 22 year stay at Arsenal has given fans many moments to cherish such as their invincible season, but there have been many humiliating ones as well.

    He has been criticized as under his management their talismanic players like Robin Van Persie and Alexis Sanchez left the Gunners for Machester United. While the likes of Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy and Kolo Toure also left the Emirates for their direct rivals Manchester City.

    Though the most humiliating moments have been the defeats by big scoreline against top teams is what hurts the Arsenal fans the most. In so many games, Arsenal under Arsene Wenger have been beaten by the top opposition and the Gunners did not even put up a proper fight in those matches.

    Here we revisit those humiliating moments and look at 10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats as an Arsenal manager:

    #10 Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal (Premier League 14 December 2013)

    Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League
    Manchester City brought Arsenal back to the ground in that match.

    Arsenal were at the top of the table at that time and were flying high in the Premier Leauge only to brought back to the ground by Manchester City at the Etihad in 2013.

    A Fernandinho brace, one from Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Alvaro Negredo and a Yaya Toure penalty helped City score 6 while for Arsenal a brace from Theo Walcott and one from Per Mertesacker were not enough to salvage something from the game for the Gunners.

    That week was Arsenal's second defeat in a week and City closed the gap to 3 points to the top of the table. Later on, the then Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini went on to claim that his side could have scored even more goals.

    The main problem for Arsenal in that match was that they could not match Manchester City's pace, power and skill at the Etihad. Though they did manage to reduce the deficit to 3 goals, but the fact that they conceded 6 goals in clearly very humiliating for a top club like Arsenal.








    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Manchester United Robin van Persie
    Page 1 of 10 Next
    Arsene Wenger: 4 remarkable achievements every Arsenal...
    RELATED STORY
    One of a kind, one Arsene Wenger - A tribute to Wenger...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 famous rants between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger
    RELATED STORY
    10 most humiliating derby defeats in football
    RELATED STORY
    10 Greatest Tributes To Arsene Wenger 
    RELATED STORY
    3 players who have played under Arsene Wenger and Sir...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 players Arsenal have let go of
    RELATED STORY
    10 most influential personalities of English football
    RELATED STORY
    5 Greatest Arsene Wenger Signings At Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    Arsene Wenger's 10 most memorable moments at Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018