10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal

Arsenal have suffered many humiliating defeats under Wenger. Here are 10 of the worst.

Arsene Wenger was one of the longest-serving managers in the modern day football. He is known for crafting young players into world-class talents. Thiery Herny, Cesc Fabregas, and Robin Van Persie are some of the best players he has developed.

The Frenchman has spent 22 years with the London club and now his time with Gunners has officially come to an end. Unai Emery has been appointed as his replacement.

His 22 year stay at Arsenal has given fans many moments to cherish such as their invincible season, but there have been many humiliating ones as well.

He has been criticized as under his management their talismanic players like Robin Van Persie and Alexis Sanchez left the Gunners for Machester United. While the likes of Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy and Kolo Toure also left the Emirates for their direct rivals Manchester City.

Though the most humiliating moments have been the defeats by big scoreline against top teams is what hurts the Arsenal fans the most. In so many games, Arsenal under Arsene Wenger have been beaten by the top opposition and the Gunners did not even put up a proper fight in those matches.

Here we revisit those humiliating moments and look at 10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats as an Arsenal manager:

#10 Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal (Premier League 14 December 2013)

Manchester City brought Arsenal back to the ground in that match.

Arsenal were at the top of the table at that time and were flying high in the Premier Leauge only to brought back to the ground by Manchester City at the Etihad in 2013.

A Fernandinho brace, one from Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Alvaro Negredo and a Yaya Toure penalty helped City score 6 while for Arsenal a brace from Theo Walcott and one from Per Mertesacker were not enough to salvage something from the game for the Gunners.

That week was Arsenal's second defeat in a week and City closed the gap to 3 points to the top of the table. Later on, the then Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini went on to claim that his side could have scored even more goals.

The main problem for Arsenal in that match was that they could not match Manchester City's pace, power and skill at the Etihad. Though they did manage to reduce the deficit to 3 goals, but the fact that they conceded 6 goals in clearly very humiliating for a top club like Arsenal.