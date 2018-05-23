BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal confirm Emery appointment

Ex-Sevilla and PSG head coach Unai Emery has been appointed as Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal.

Arsenal have named former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery as their new head coach.

Emery completed his two-year stint with PSG as a domestic treble winner this season, although he was unable to deliver the Champions League success the club's Qatari owners craved.

The 46-year-old enjoyed a superb spell in charge of Sevilla, winning the Europa League in three consecutive seasons from 2013-14 to 2015-16 – a competition Arsenal will enter once more next term after a sixth-place Premier League finish.

It marked an underwhelming end to Arsene Wenger's celebrated 22-year reign and one of Emery's primary tasks will be bringing Champions League football back to Emirates Stadium.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game," he said in a statement. "Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

"I'm very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history."