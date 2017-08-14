10 of the best Spanish players in the Premier League

We rank the best Spanish players to have played in the Premier League.

by Shambhu Ajith Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 19:26 IST

All too familiar atop the podium

If there's one nation that knows and showcases the reasons why football is called the beautiful game, it is La Furia Roja. The Red Fury took over the world after a pillaging run that started in the summer of 2008 and kept it up for half a decade. Well, slumps are not permanent and let's hope it is only a matter of time before they get back to their dominant best.

But for the while that they were at the helm, they thrived on the skills of master craftsmen who excelled at their trade across Europe.

Those Spanish lads are just really really good at football.

The Premier League is a tricky place for foreigners to flourish in. Many have arrived with lofty expectations and crumbled under its weight.

We take a look at 10 of the best Spanish players to have made a name for themselves and then some in the Premier League.

#10 Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina at Napoli

For 8 years, the Spaniard was Liverpool's number 1. He was not exceptionally brilliant and was always warming the bench internationally because, um, Iker Casillas.

But Reina, whom Benitez had the gall to dub the best goalkeeper in the world, made 400 appearances for Liverpool as their number 1. He was a solid guardian of the gates and managed to keep his promise of letting the net be unperturbed as much as he could. Well, you cannot overlook the importance of Jamie Carragher and Martin Skrtel but you know a good bald head when you see one.

He was the first goalkeeper and Spaniard to play in the top flight in England, Spain, Germany and Italy.