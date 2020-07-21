10 most overpaid footballers in the world right now

Owing to its status as the most followed sport in the world, it should come as no surprise that the world of football is a multi-billion dollar industry, with television revenue, ticket sales, sponsorship and global sale of merchandise all contributing to make the beautiful game a lucrative sport.

This massive influx of cash has had a concordant effect on the salaries and transfer fees of players. Footballers currently earn sums which would have been considered unthinkable just two decades ago.

Numerous factors come into play when deciding a player's remuneration, with ability, marketability, experience and value all considered but despite their best efforts, some clubs are paying massive wages to players who are scarcely deserving of such amounts.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of the top 10 most overpaid players in the world currently.

10 most overpaid footballers in world football

#10 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £290,000/week

Paul Pogba has been plagued by injuries and inconsistencies

When Paul Pogba completed his record-breaking move to Manchester United in the summer of 2016, he arrived with a reputation of being the most promising midfielder in the world. It was expected that he would help the Red Devils in their quest to rise back to the top.

It has, however, not worked according to plan for both parties as a combination of fitness concerns as well as allegations of non-commitment have seen the France international struggle to win over his detractors.

The ongoing season has especially been hard on the 27-year-old, with an ankle injury sustained in the middle of September ruling him out for the next six months.

Although the lockdown period helped Pogba get back to full fitness, he has made just 15 appearances this season, which is rather disappointing considering his hefty wages.

#9 Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) - £200,000/week

Tanguy Ndombele has barely featured since signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Following some fine performances in the heart of the Lyon midfield, the normally frugal Tottenham Hotspur broke their record to sign Tanguy Ndombele for the sum of £62.8 million while also making him the joint-highest paid player in the team.

The 23-year-old is basically stealing a living as he currently finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Giovanni Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Harry Winks, who all earn less than half of what he does.

Ndombele has not started any of Tottenham's last 15 Premier League matches while his return of two goals and four assists from 29 matches in all competitions is shambolic.

#8 Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) - £120,000/week

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been on the fringes of the Chelsea squad

Far from being the cornerstone of the youthful Chelsea squad that many expected, Callum Hudson-Odoi has seen his season hampered by several injuries, including hamstring concerns and an Achilles tendon rupture.

Since the season restarted, the England international has barely featured for the club as Frank Lampard slowly eases him back into the first team following his long layoff.

Four goals and six assists from 30 matches in all competitions are not numbers that are deserving of the wages Hudson-Odoi currently enjoy at Stamford Bridge.

#7 Adrien Rabiot (PSG) - €175,000/week

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot was basically frozen out of the PSG first team for almost a year after falling out with the board over contract disputes.

He completed his sought-after move to Juventus in the summer of 2019 which saw him become the second highest-paid player in the Italian Serie A behind Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

His debut season in Italy has hardly been stellar as he has been involved in just 31 matches in all competitions, scoring a solitary goal, with just 17 starts managed in the league.

#6 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - £240,000/week

Coutinho's loan at Bayern would not be made permanent

It was a move that was supposed to catapult Philippe Coutinho into the upper echelons of the global game and cement his status as a bonafide legend of the game.

The Brazil international opined as much, going as far as to submit a transfer request to Liverpool while also providing some of the funds to complete his record-breaking move to the Camp Nou.

It was a dream come true for the former Inter man but this dream soon turned to a nightmare as just 18 months after his club-record arrival, Barcelona offloaded him to Bayern Munich on a loan deal.

Things have hardly improved for him in Germany and the Bavarians have confirmed that they would not make the move permanent, putting the 28-year-old at a crossroad regarding the next step in what should be the prime of his career.

In the just-concluded Bundesliga season, Coutinho started just 15 league matches, weighing with a paltry nine goals as Bayern Munich strolled their way to yet another league title.

The fact that he is on hefty wages of £240,000 weekly means that Barcelona are eager to offload him to free up space on their lofty wage bill and this is a far cry from what was expected upon his arrival.