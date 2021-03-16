10 Players who could break the €100 million barrier this summer

For the first time in over a couple of years, football is set for a monumental summer ahead with the much-anticipated UEFA Euro 2020 as well as the 47th edition of the Copa America, both set to kick off this June. The two iconic continental tournaments have long served as showpiece events for supporters all over the globe, with many players etching their names into football's history books with their heroics.

Another interesting dynamic of the tournaments is the number of players who have been able to seal big-money moves with their superb displays for their nations.

With the summer transfer window set to open on June 9, which is before both tournaments kick-off, clubs will surely have a watchful eye on players they have kept tabs on to monitor their displays ahead of potential moves.

Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, and Olivier Giroud have all been linked with moves

Impressive displays in competitions such as these have been known to inflate players' asking prices in the past, and much of the same can be expected this summer despite the COVID-inflicted financial crises.

Here, we take a look at some of the most high-profile transfers that football could potentially witness this summer that could break the €100m barrier.

The factors taken into consideration for players on this list are the players' contract length, age, and how coveted they are in the current football transfer climate. Players such as Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane have been linked with high-profile moves, but they will not feature here as they are set to enter the final year of their deals and are unlikely to be worth as much.

The list also consists of outliers — who won't appear in either of the two tournaments, such as Liverpool and Egyptian superstar Mo Salah — although it is dominated by these players.

#10 Jack Grealish | Aston Villa | Age: 25

Advertisement

Aston Villa v West Ham United - Premier League

After a relegation scrap in the 2019/20 campaign, Aston Villa have returned to the new season as one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League this season, and much of that has to do with their charismatic captain, Jack Grealish. The English star has been one of the best English players in the world this season without a shadow of a doubt.

Grealish has registered six goals, and a Premier League career-best tally often assists in 22 appearances so far — a figure matched or bettered only by Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, and Harry Kane. His ability to carry the ball for long distances and take defenders on has been particularly eye-catching and makes him a unique threat to deal with, with Jamie Carragher even comparing his season to that of Eden Hazard's final one in England.

405 - Jack Grealish made the most progressive carries of any player in the Premier League in 2020, while his tally of 405 was more than twice as many as any other Aston Villa player. Effervescent. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/tBXXygiic7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020

Although currently sidelined with injury, his brilliant displays since last year cannot be discredited by any means. The Villa captain is someone who can improve any of the Premier League's elite and beyond. With a contract until 2025 and a potential Euro starting berth for England, Grealish will certainly not come cheap should Manchester United, Manchester City, or anyone else want to sign him.

Advertisement

#9 Lautaro Martinez | Internazionale | Age: 23

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Lautaro 'El Toro' Martinez was one of the poster boys of last summer's transfer window, with every Spanish outlet claiming that Barcelona were mighty keen on bringing him to the Nou Camp. The Internazionale striker has been one of the most integral players to Antonio Conte's side, forming a deadly partnership with Romelu Lukaku at the tip of their attack.

Having smashed 14 goals and set up a further five last year in an impressive Serie A campaign, Lautaro has already bettered that tally this season with 14 goals and eight assists, having played eight fewer games. The Argentine has established himself as one of the most interesting attackers in Europe with a combination of strength on the ball, close control, great finishing, and the ability to link play up well.

14 - #Lautaro Martínez has scored 14 goals in 27 matches in the current league season, equaling his record of goals in a single Serie A campaign: 14 in 35 games played in 2019/20. Toro.#TorinoInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/WvioQ6Inzo — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 14, 2021

Although Barcelona are already known to have a strong interest in the forward, it could be a herculean task to lure him away from the San Siro should the Nerazzurri win Serie A. With Manchester United also mentioned as a potential destination, there will be no shortage of suitors if he wants to depart from Milan.

Advertisement

#8 Son Heung-Min | Tottenham Hotspur | Age: 28

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-Min is one of the many Premier League players — the second of four on this list — tipped for a move away from North London in the near future. The South Korean forward has long been an impressive player, but his last couple of campaigns, in particular, have elevated his status as one of the best forwards in the league.

Son hit double digits for both league goals (eleven) and assists (ten) last season in what was a thoroughly underwhelming campaign for Spurs. Under Jose Mourinho, Son is already at 13 goals with nine assists and could go onto better those numbers in the remaining fixtures. Out of all the attributes that Son possesses, it is his versatility that makes him a unique acquisition for any club. He can perform well across all attacking positions, as he's shown for Spurs.

13 - Son Heung-Min was directly involved in 24 goals in the Premier League in 2020, with a league-high 13 of these coming directly after a carry (travelling 5+ metres with the ball). Dynamic. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/1bNV9kVjgp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020

With the North London club struggling to fight for trophies and appearing unlikely to qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League, Son could be on the move — with the likes of Juventus reportedly keen on him. Son's current contract ends in the summer of 2023, and given that he's at his peak, Daniel Levy would certainly ask his suitors to part with a small fortune for the 28-year-old.

Advertisement

Also read: 10 most expensive transfers in Manchester United history

1 / 3 NEXT