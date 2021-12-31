10 players with the most dribbles in the Premier League this season

The Premier League is almost halfway through the 2021-22 campaign and so far it has been an entertaining one. With Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea strongly challenging for the title, it will only get intense as time progresses.

Other than the top three, the rest of the table has seen a lot of fluctuations in the first half of the season. The fight for a place in Europe and the struggle to avoid relegation will only make the Premier League more intense in 2022.

Dribbling is an art and luckily, the Premier League has many artists of that caliber right now. The great Cristiano Ronaldo set high standards in his first spell at Manchester United and that is the benchmark for many.

Many of the current Premier League players have been wonderful with their dribbling and it is certainly a delight to watch them play. On that note, let's take a look at the players who have made the most number of dribbles in the league so far.

#10 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

The Manchester City midfielder has been in quite amazing form this season. Bernardo Silva, with his agility, brilliant dribbling skills and creativity, has been a difficult man to contain.

The Portuguese has already scored seven goals in the Premier League and assisted once. His contributions have been crucial for City as they have helped them score in critical situations. Bernardo Silva has 28 dribbles to his name so far this season.

#9 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

West Ham United have done well this Premier League season, staying in the top six for the majority of the time. Jarrod Bowen has been one of their key players in attack.

The English forward has already contributed with three goals and seven assists. With his fine attacking instincts, Jarrod Bowen has created problems for the opposition time and again. In the process, he has made 30 successful dribbles this season.

#8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Without a doubt, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the Premier League right now. The Egyptian winger has been devastating for the opposition with his amazing dribbling and stunning goal-scoring abilities.

Mohamed Salah has scored 15 goals this season, leading the goal-scoring charts in the Premier League. With nine assists to his name, the former Chelsea player hasn't held back from helping out his teammates.

His form will certainly help Liverpool in their bid to fight for the Premier League title this season. Mohamed Salah has successfully dribbled 31 times in the 2021-22 campaign.

